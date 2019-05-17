Customers are bulk-buying this Lidl perfume that's a dupe for Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

17 May 2019, 16:36

The £4 Lidl perfume is being compared to the £98 Coco Mademoiselle
The £4 Lidl perfume is being compared to the £98 Coco Mademoiselle. Picture: Chanel/Lidl
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The bargain dupe from Lidl has sent fans of the expensive Chanel perfume wild for it.

Eagle-eyed perfume fans have spotted that Lidl are at it again selling a successful dupe of the popular classic fragrance Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel.

The Chanel perfume is usually a touch of luxury that women treat themselves to on payday, but quite a few Lidl shoppers have picked up on the fact a £3.99 fragrance called Suddenly smells just like it.

Read more: The best unisex perfumes of 2019

Suddenly, from Lidl is only £3.99 for 50ml
Suddenly, from Lidl is only £3.99 for 50ml. Picture: Lidl

Anyone who opts for the cheaper option will save themselves a whopping £94 pounds!

The packaging of the budget option is even similar, coming in a while and gold box with a dainty black font.

Although we're sure the Lidl perfume might not have the same longevity as the luxurious Chanel bottle, it definitely is a good purse-friendly treat if you're not sure about forking out just under £100.

Both versions feature similar notes, as they have bergamot, rose and jasmine as their leading scents.

Facebook user Carla Gaetani was impressed with the dupe of her favourite perfume
Facebook user Carla Gaetani was impressed with the dupe of her favourite perfume. Picture: Facebook

The amazing cheap alternative caused a stir in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook Group.

The fantastic discovery has been posted multiple times by many excited customers who have been stocking up on the Lidl fragrance.

We're off to Lidl now to stock up too, before they sell out!

