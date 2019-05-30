The £27 spot-removing stickers are now back in stock, but be quick!

30 May 2019, 13:47 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 13:53

The £27 pack of stickers has transformed many people's lives
The £27 pack of stickers has transformed many people's lives. Picture: ZitSticka

The ZitSticka patches have had rave reviews and they're often out of stock, but you can grab some right now!

The 'miracle' KILLA spot removing patches from ZitSticka have sold out time and time again, but they're back in stock NOW.

Women with cystic acne and major skin issues have hailed them as 'life-changing' and they've got hundreds of five-star reviews.

Read more: People can't stop talking about these foot peels that literally remove all of your dead skin

The tiny transparent stickers are perfect for those who want a discreet cure to their zits that actually gets to work quickly.

The way it works is though the 24 micro darts that are in the patches, which lightly pierce the skin around and on the spot, these then dispense chemicals such as Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide: (B3) into the skin.

At £27 for a pack of eight patches, they don't come cheap, but their sales success is a testament to how well they work.

They sold over 250,000 last time the product was in stock and the amazing reviews have come flooding in.

The transparent patches are almost invisible on any skin colour
The transparent patches are almost invisible on any skin colour. Picture: ZitSticka
The simple pads can be stuck on any kind of spot and is left for a few hours
The simple pads can be stuck on any kind of spot and is left for a few hours. Picture: ZitSticka

Described as a 'patch made in heaven', the product comes with eight wipes to clean the surface as well, to ensure the area is clean so the zit zappers can actually do their job properly.

They're entirely vegan and cruelty-free, as well as having the backing of dermatologists.

Reviews are all glowing, with many stating that they'd never normally bother to write one but that they felt like they had to for these.

This reviewed suffered from cystic acne on their chin and they've credited these pads with getting rid of them
This reviewed suffered from cystic acne on their chin and they've credited these pads with getting rid of them. Picture: ZitSticka
Another calls these pimple stickers her 'new secret weapon'
Another calls these pimple stickers her 'new secret weapon'. Picture: ZitSticka

We're not sure about you, but we're off to buy about 10 packs...

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The campaign wants to get women speaking confidently about their privates

The Eve Appeal's Get Lippy Campaign: It's time to talk about 'down there'
This quick and easy hack changed one mum's life

Mum reveals genius hack that stops her baby waking up early

"Jaffa cakes aren’t biscuits you spoons they’re cakes they go hard when they’ve gone off unlike biscuits that go soft," raged one Twitter user.

Outrage as Jaffa Cakes make list of Brits’ top 5 favourite BISCUITS

Food & Health

body brush

The best beauty tools that will enhance your beauty routine

Don't Tell Your Mum is a hilarious new podcast showing family life through a dad's perspective

Don't Tell Your Mum episode 2: Discipline, Dadsnet and shamed dads

Trending on Heart

Geordie More will give reality fans a glimpse into how life has changed for their favourite reality stars.

Geordie Shore spin-off: MTV follows Gaz Beadle, Marnie Simpson, Sophie Kasaei and Aaron Chalmers in brand new show

TV & Movies

JK Rowling has written four new books

Four new Harry Potter books to be released by JK Rowling 'to delve deeper into the rich history of magic'

Showbiz

The best-selling 2013 novel is being adapted into a film starring American actor Ansel Elgort.

When is The Goldfinch movie out, who's in the cast with Ansel Elgort and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Is Alesha Dixon pregnant, when is her baby due and who is her husband Azuka Ononye?

Celebrities

The full cast of Gavin and Stacey

Who’s in the Gavin and Stacey cast? From James Corden and Rob Brydon to Joanna Page and Alison Steadman

TV & Movies

Mathew Horne has opened up on his 'feud' with James Corden

Mathew Horne breaks silence on James Corden 'feud' ahead of Gavin and Stacey reunion

TV & Movies