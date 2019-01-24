This miracle serum is the Spanish beauty souvenir Brits can’t get enough of

You don't need to go on holiday to grab a bottle anymore. Picture: PR

A bottle of Azelac Ru Liposomal Serum TRX is sold every 30 seconds - and it's finally being launched in the UK.

A serum that is clinically proven to brighten skin and reduce hyper pigmentation caused by ageing and sun damage is coming to the UK.

Sesderma AZELAC RU Liposomal Serum TRX is a clinically proven facial serum that delivers brighter, more luminous skin while helping create a more even skin tone.

Ideal as a standalone treatment or to complement non-surgical aesthetic procedures such as chemical peels, laser or IPL therapy, simply apply 4 drops in your hand and massage on the areas to be treated before bed time (and prior to your regular treatment).

The serum has been described as "magic for the face" by people who have seen a dramatic decrease in redness and dark patches on their skin.

Research revealed that more than 65% percent of female British holiday makers aged between 25 to 50 had the cult serum on their holiday shopping list.

This product sells one unit every 30 seconds globally, with beauty aficionados swearing by its hyperpigmentation control and skin luminising qualities for almost 30 years.

Skin spots and uneven patches of skin tone are the most common causes of visits to a dermatologist and can be caused by excessive production of melanin (dark pigment) caused by sun exposure, pregnancy (melasma), ageing and freckles.

It also contains other powerful active ingredients that include 4-Butylresorcinol, Azelaic Acid, Boldine Diacetyl, Niacinamide, Retinol, Vitamin C.

Together, they provide direct action on melanin producing skin cells and clarifies and reduces the intensity of spots and helps prevent the appearance of new ones.

Sesderma Azelac Ru Liposomal Serum TRX (£40.80, 30ml) is available now www.sesderma.co.uk