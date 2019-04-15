All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics

There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate. Picture: Glossybox

By Mared Parry

If you're a beauty fanatic or are buying for someone who isn't a fan of chocolate, there's bound to be an egg for you in our selection

Easter is just around the corner so it's time to stock up on those eggs if you haven't already.

And we don't necessarily mean chocolate eggs, as beauty Easter eggs are on the up, with more and more beauty brands bringing out their own twists on the edible treat.

If you're thinking of investing in an egg, either for yourself or someone special, we've rounded up the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019.

Glossybox

Glossybox's egg comes in the classic pink shade everyone associates with their monthly beauty boxes and has the same black bow. Picture: Glossybox

Glossybox's Easter egg sold out in 30 minutes last year, and it did in less time this year.

The very on-brand egg comes jam-packed with beauty goodies, from Pixi's Glow Tonic toner and Benefit's Bad Gal Bang mascara to Cink false lashes and Lee Stafford hair products, there's a bit of everything and you'll definitely get your money's worth.

Costing only £25 for subscribers or £30 for non-subscribers you're grabbing an absolute bargain as there's worth over £80 of products in the egg.

Let's just hope and pray they re-stock!

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic have a great selection of products in their box of eggs. Picture: Lookfantastic

If you want a huge selection of full-size products then you should consider Lookfantastic's big box of eggs.

The teal blue and gold box is slightly pricier at £65, but it comes loaded with £249 worth of the finest products.

If you're not sure whether or not this is the one for you, we've got the details on the contents.

FOREO Luna™ play (Worth £29)

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix Marine Cream (30ml) (Worth £87)

Laura Geller Dewdreamer Illuminating Drops (15ml) *shade may vary (Worth £21)

AromaWorks Absolute Eye Serum (20ml) (Worth £36)

Color WOW Color Security Shampoo (75ml) (Worth £9)

Color WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (50ml) (Worth £12)

Erno Laszlo Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar (100g) (Worth £30)

bareMinerals Good Hydrations Silky Face Primer – Hydrate (30ml) (Worth £25)

Lush

Lush Cosmetics always bring out a huge range of Easter-themed eggs for the bath. Picture: Lush

Nobody loves a themed collection quite like Lush does and every year they bring out a selection of new bath bombs and melts especially for Easter.

This year was no exception and they've pulled it out the bag once again.

If you want something slightly more affordable then this adorable Simply the Nest duo will be the perfect prezzie for you to pick up, be it for yourself or as a gift for someone else.

For £18.95 you'll get two of the Fun Eggs, the Bunny and the Chick.

They can be used as bath bombs, as body washes and also moulded into shapes.

The Golden Egg from Lush will leave you sparkling. Picture: Lush

Back again for 2019 is Lush's famous Golden Egg.

The super sparkly bath bomb will only set you back £4.95 and is popular year after year as this is a limited edition product just for Easter.

Fans have been stocking up on the Brazilian orange and honey-scented treat, and some have commented that the excess glitter left after a bath is definitely worth the clean-up for the relaxation it provides.

A loyal customer called Jacintha stated that she stocks up every year on this 'nuclear pick-me-up'.

L'Occitane

L'Occitane have a super affordable set for anyone who's a fan of the luxury brand. Picture: L'Occitane

Luxury French beauty company L'Occitane En Provence have launched a selection of different Easter eggs for the festivities.

They have Cherry Blossom and Verbena-scented sets to choose from which all include three mini-sized products for a bargain price of £15.

If you want to try out a 75ml Shower Gel, 35ml Body Lotion and a 10ml Hand Cream then you should head down to your nearest store or add to your online basket before they sell out.