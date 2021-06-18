A list of the best dad jokes to make you chuckle this Father’s Day

These dad jokes are so bad they're good...

Dads can teach us so many things, like how to ride a bike and how to use the washing machine. 

But one thing they do better than anyone else, is making us all cringe with their terrible jokes.

From knock-knocks, to one-liners, we can count on our father figures to keep us laughing through anything.

So, ahead of Father's Day this Sunday, we’ve rounded up the best (and by that, we mean worst) dad jokes of all time. Enjoy! 

  1. "Singing in the shower is fun until you get soap in your mouth. Then it's a soap opera."
  2. "What do you call a fish wearing a bowtie?" "Sofishticated."
  3. “How much do roofs cost? Nothing. They’re on the house!”
  4. “What did the police officer say to his belly-button? You’re under a vest.”
  5. “Why did the scarecrow get an award? Because he was out standing in his field!”
  6. “What did the daddy buffalo say to his son when he left for work? Bison”
  7. “What do you call a boomerang that doesn't come back? A stick.”
  8. “Dogs can’t operate MRI machines. But catscan.”
  1. “How does a penguin build his house? Igloos it together.”
  2. "Where do boats go when they're sick?" "To the boat doc."
  3. "How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh? Ten tickles."
  4. "What’s an astronaut’s favorite part of a computer? The space bar."
  5. "Did you hear about the guy who invented the knock-knock joke? He won the 'no-bell' prize." “It was a lovely wedding, even the cake was in tiers.”
  6. “Why did the envelope take so long to get ready? It had to get addressed.”
  7. “Why do pancakes always win at baseball? They have the best batter.”
  8. “Is this pool safe for diving? It deep ends.”
  1. "What do a tick and the Eiffel Tower have in common?" "They're both Paris sites."
  2. "Where do fruits go on vacation?" "Pear-is!"
  3. "What has more letters than the alphabet?" "The post office!"
  4. "Dad, did you get a haircut?" "No, I got them all cut!"
  5. "I don't trust those trees. They seem kind of shady."
  6. "Did you hear the rumour about butter? Well, I'm not going to spread it!"
  7. "Why can't a nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot."
