Father's Day flowers and plants: The best deals and last-minute delivery options
16 June 2021, 10:36 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 10:38
Bloomin' lovely!
Father's Day is right around the corner, but don't panic if you haven't got your dad anything yet - there's still time to purchase a gift to make his day extra special.
You may want to check out our guide to the best books and aftershaves to gift him, or, read on for our guide on the best Father's Day flowers (including places offering next-day delivery).
1. Zing Flowers
Choose from letterbox flowers, beautiful bouquets and seasonal flowers.
You can also add on a nice bottle of bubbly or chocolates, should you wish!
Price: From £19.99
2. Leo Flowers
If your dad likes flowers but isn't great at looking after them, Leo Flowers are a great option. They're made from paper, but look incredibly life-like - and they last longer than freshly cut flowers!
Price: £20-£110
3. Bloom & Wild
Bloom & Wild's Father's Day range not only includes beautiful bouquets, but also houseplants in stylish ceramic pots.
Price: £23-51
4. Stems Wilder
This stunning boutique florist is located in Brixton Village and offers everything from dried flowers and house plants, to vases, ceramics and fresh bouquets. While Stems Wilder do deliver, you must be in the catchment area, so check in advance.
Price: £7.50-£87
5. Next
Next Flowers is great for last-minute purchases, as it offers next-day delivery on most bouquets - speaking of which, there is a wide range of colours, styles and sizes to choose from.
Price: £28-£55
6. M&S
Marks & Spencer also offers next-day delivery on selected bouquets. Choose from lovely summery pastels, potted orchids, house plants and more.
Price: £20-£50