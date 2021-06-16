Father's Day flowers and plants: The best deals and last-minute delivery options

The best Father's Day flowers and plants. Picture: Bloom & Wild / Stems Wilder / Leo Flowers

By Emma Clarke

Bloomin' lovely!

Father's Day is right around the corner, but don't panic if you haven't got your dad anything yet - there's still time to purchase a gift to make his day extra special.

You may want to check out our guide to the best books and aftershaves to gift him, or, read on for our guide on the best Father's Day flowers (including places offering next-day delivery).

These beautiful peonies are part of Zing Flower's letterbox range. Picture: Zing Flowers

1. Zing Flowers

Choose from letterbox flowers, beautiful bouquets and seasonal flowers.

You can also add on a nice bottle of bubbly or chocolates, should you wish!

Price: From £19.99

Buy here

Leo Flowers are made from paper and last longer than freshly-cut flowers. Picture: Leo Flowers

2. Leo Flowers

If your dad likes flowers but isn't great at looking after them, Leo Flowers are a great option. They're made from paper, but look incredibly life-like - and they last longer than freshly cut flowers!

Price: £20-£110

Buy here

Bloom & Wild is offering a special Father's Day range - including house plants. Picture: Bloom & Wild

3. Bloom & Wild

Bloom & Wild's Father's Day range not only includes beautiful bouquets, but also houseplants in stylish ceramic pots.

Price: £23-51

Buy here

Stems Wilder offers a huge range of dried flowers, ceramics and fresh bouquets. Picture: Stems Wilder

4. Stems Wilder

This stunning boutique florist is located in Brixton Village and offers everything from dried flowers and house plants, to vases, ceramics and fresh bouquets. While Stems Wilder do deliver, you must be in the catchment area, so check in advance.

Price: £7.50-£87

Buy here

Next offers quick delivery on its flowers - ideal for last-minute purchases! Picture: Next

5. Next

Next Flowers is great for last-minute purchases, as it offers next-day delivery on most bouquets - speaking of which, there is a wide range of colours, styles and sizes to choose from.

Price: £28-£55

Buy here

M&S offers next-day delivery on flowers and plants. Picture: M&S

6. M&S

Marks & Spencer also offers next-day delivery on selected bouquets. Choose from lovely summery pastels, potted orchids, house plants and more.

Price: £20-£50

Buy here