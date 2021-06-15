Best men's aftershave 2021: The go-to scents and colognes for Father's Day gifts

Best men's aftershave 2021: The ideal gift for Father's Day. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Father’s Day is fast approaching, so we’ve selected some of the best scents, colognes and aftershaves to gift your dad.

Choosing the perfect gift for Father’s Day isn't always an easy task.

Yes, shops have reopened across the UK, allowing us to peruse the shelves and see what's out there, but oftentimes present buying can be overwhelming.

There are, of course, the old faithfuls, such as booze, books, pyjama sets and leather wallets, but another staple Father’s Day gift idea is aftershave.

Not only is there a plethora of colognes to choose from, it’s always nice to be treated to a new signature scent.

So, we’ve rounded up some of the best aftershaves for men to suit every budget and help you champion this Father’s Day.

Jo Malone - Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne. Picture: Jo Malone

Jo Malone - Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne

Holidaying abroad may be off the cards this year, but this lively scent will transport your dad to the ocean.

With earthy sage and sea salt notes, this cologne is great for the summer.

Buy here

Dior - Sauvage. Picture: Dior

Dior - Sauvage

This elegant parfum is bright and spicy, combining vanilla, cedar and sandalwood.

Buy here

Hugo Boss - Bottled. Picture: Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss - Boss Bottled

This intense, fruity scent is extremely popular and very affordable.

It's spicy and woody, with apple, black pepper and bergamot notes.

Buy here

Ralph Lauren - Polo Blue fragrance. Picture: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren - Polo Blue

An aromatic scent made up of bergamot, cardamom, basil and sage, Polo Blue is a fresh, sophisticated fragrance.

Buy here

Acqua di Parma - Bergamotto di Calabria. Picture: Acqua di Parma

Acqua di Parma - Bergamotto di Calabria

Made with bergamot extract, this artisanal scent comes in a beautiful, limited-edition porcelain bottle.

Buy here

Diptyque - Orpheon. Picture: Diptyque

Diptyque Paris - Orpheon

This robust cologne is floral, fresh and woody, with a subtle spiciness that will endure even the hottest day.

Buy here

Yves Saint Laurent - Y. Picture: YSL

Yves Saint Laurent - Y Le Parfum

With a bottle design featuring the brand’s iconic ‘Y’ symbol, this aftershave makes for a great gift for Father’s Day.

Its base includes cedar wood, tonka bean and olibanum, and it also has notes of grapefruit, sage, geranium and lavender.

Buy here

Thomas Clipper - Atlantic. Picture: Thomas Clipper

Thomas Clipper - Atlantic Cologne

This contemporary and fresh, summery scent is ideal for the warmer months, combining notes of neroli, tonka and cedar wood.

Buy here

Chanel - Bleu de Chanel. Picture: Chanel

Chanel - Bleu de Chanel

Aromatic and woody, Bleu de Chanel is a masculine scent with deep sandalwood notes.

Buy here

Sunspel - Neroli. Picture: Sunspel

Sunspel - Neroli Sun

This unisex fragrance was designed by leading London perfumer Lyn Harris and is a blend of citrus fruits, lavender, rosemary, with beachy sea moss notes.

Buy here

Montblanc - Explorer. Picture: Montblanc

Montblanc - Explorer

Get Dad into the summer spirit with this fresh, yet woody and leathery fragrance.

Buy here

Byredo - Mixed Emotions. Picture: Byredo

Byredo - Mixed Emotions

With a birch wood and papyrus base, this woody yet fruity scent plays on nostalgia.

Buy here

Lacoste - Red. Picture: Lacoste

Lacoste - Red

At its heart is jasmine and cedar, with base notes of cinnamon, sensual woods and patchouli.

Buy here

Calvin Klein - CK IN2U. Picture: Calvin Klein

CK - IN2U Man

One of Calvin Klein's signature scents, IN2U is zingy and citrusy, with base notes of musk and cedar wood.

Buy here

Versace - Eros. Picture: Versace

Versace - Eros

In true Versace style, this aftershave bottle is a thing of beauty.

As well notes of mint, lemon and apple, at its base is vanilla, oak moss and cedar wood.

Buy here

Tom Ford - Ombre Leather. Picture: Tom Ford

Tom Ford - Ombre Leather

This heady eau de parfum is woody, with amber, patchouli and moss base notes and a top note of cardamom.

Buy here

Jimmy Choo - Man Ice. Picture: Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo - Man Ice

Man Ice is overall quite fruity, with top notes of bergamot, cedrat and mandarin. It also contains musk, moss, dry amber and vetiver notes.

Buy here

Gucci - Guilty. Picture: Gucci

Gucci - Guilty

This scent is both floral and peppery, with notes of rose, chilli pepper, patchouli and cedar wood.

Buy here

Paco Robanne - 1 Million. Picture: Paco Robanne

Paco Robanne - 1 Million

An oldie but a goodie, 1 Million is one of the best selling aftershaves for men - it’s also pretty budget-friendly.

The scent itself is salty, with notes of leather, citrus resin and cashmeran.

Buy here

Zara Jo - Rhubarb eu de parfum. Picture: Zara

Zara Jo - Rhubarb eu de parfum

The fashion retailer announced earlier this year that it would be teaming up with Jo Malone to create a range of new scents.

This summery, gender-neutral fragrance is ideal for Father's Day.

Buy here

Comme des Garcons - Copper. Picture: Comme des Garcons

Copper - Comme de Garcons

Utilising pink pepper from Peru, violet leaves, ginger, tobacco and blackcurrant, this punchy fragrance is an unusual by gorgeous blend.

Buy here

Aesop - Rozu. Picture: Aesop

Aesop - Rozu

This delicious fragrance is floral, woody and fresh. Unmistakably rose-scented, Aesop’s eau de parfum is both spicy and smoky.

Buy here

Dolce & Gabbana - The One. Picture: Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana - The One

Dolce & Gabbana's The One is sensuous and floral, combining notes of bergamot, mandarin, amber and musk.

Buy here

Molton Brown - Vetiver & Grapefruit. Picture: Molton Brown

Molton Brown - Vetiver & Grapefruit

Molton Brown's line of men's fragrances offer subtlety and sophistication - and this is no different.

Amber and moss are paired with cedar wood and vetiver for sublime results.

Buy here

Loewe - Paula's Ibiza. Picture: Loewe

Loewe - Paula’s Ibiza

If nothing else, Loewe's stunning packaging deserves recognition. This fragrance is drenched with coconut water notes, combined with drift wood, sand lily, mandarin oils and patchouli.

Buy here

Celine - Nightclubbing. Picture: Celine

Celine - Nightclubbing

Designed to encapsulate the feeling of a night out in Paris, Celine's Nightclubbing is fun, punchy and sensual.

There are notes of patchouli, tree moss, vanilla, musk and galbanum.

Buy here

Byredo - Sellier. Picture: Byredo

Byredo - Selier

With a high concentration of leather and tobacco, this heavy fragrance draws upon vintage smoking rooms, with worn leather chairs and antique books.

It also has notes of birch, oak moss, black tea and cashmeran.

Buy here

Moschino - Toy Boy. Picture: Moschino

Moschino - Toy Boy

Moschino is known for its quirky, playful presentation, and Toy Boy’s aftershave comes in a cute bear-shaped bottle.

As well as notes of bergamot, berries, nutmeg and pear, it’s made up of cloves, rose and magnolia.

Buy here

Floris - Bergamotto di Positano. Picture: Floris

Floris - Bergamotto di Positano

This unisex scent is warm and delicious, with undertones of orange blossom and vanilla that evoke images of the Mediterranean.

Buy here

