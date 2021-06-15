Best men's aftershave 2021: The go-to scents and colognes for Father's Day gifts
15 June 2021, 11:07 | Updated: 15 June 2021, 11:12
Father’s Day is fast approaching, so we’ve selected some of the best scents, colognes and aftershaves to gift your dad.
Choosing the perfect gift for Father’s Day isn't always an easy task.
Yes, shops have reopened across the UK, allowing us to peruse the shelves and see what's out there, but oftentimes present buying can be overwhelming.
There are, of course, the old faithfuls, such as booze, books, pyjama sets and leather wallets, but another staple Father’s Day gift idea is aftershave.
Not only is there a plethora of colognes to choose from, it’s always nice to be treated to a new signature scent.
So, we’ve rounded up some of the best aftershaves for men to suit every budget and help you champion this Father’s Day.
Jo Malone - Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne
Holidaying abroad may be off the cards this year, but this lively scent will transport your dad to the ocean.
With earthy sage and sea salt notes, this cologne is great for the summer.
Dior - Sauvage
This elegant parfum is bright and spicy, combining vanilla, cedar and sandalwood.
Hugo Boss - Boss Bottled
This intense, fruity scent is extremely popular and very affordable.
It's spicy and woody, with apple, black pepper and bergamot notes.
Ralph Lauren - Polo Blue
An aromatic scent made up of bergamot, cardamom, basil and sage, Polo Blue is a fresh, sophisticated fragrance.
Acqua di Parma - Bergamotto di Calabria
Made with bergamot extract, this artisanal scent comes in a beautiful, limited-edition porcelain bottle.
Diptyque Paris - Orpheon
This robust cologne is floral, fresh and woody, with a subtle spiciness that will endure even the hottest day.
Yves Saint Laurent - Y Le Parfum
With a bottle design featuring the brand’s iconic ‘Y’ symbol, this aftershave makes for a great gift for Father’s Day.
Its base includes cedar wood, tonka bean and olibanum, and it also has notes of grapefruit, sage, geranium and lavender.
Thomas Clipper - Atlantic Cologne
This contemporary and fresh, summery scent is ideal for the warmer months, combining notes of neroli, tonka and cedar wood.
Chanel - Bleu de Chanel
Aromatic and woody, Bleu de Chanel is a masculine scent with deep sandalwood notes.
Sunspel - Neroli Sun
This unisex fragrance was designed by leading London perfumer Lyn Harris and is a blend of citrus fruits, lavender, rosemary, with beachy sea moss notes.
Montblanc - Explorer
Get Dad into the summer spirit with this fresh, yet woody and leathery fragrance.
Byredo - Mixed Emotions
With a birch wood and papyrus base, this woody yet fruity scent plays on nostalgia.
Lacoste - Red
At its heart is jasmine and cedar, with base notes of cinnamon, sensual woods and patchouli.
CK - IN2U Man
One of Calvin Klein's signature scents, IN2U is zingy and citrusy, with base notes of musk and cedar wood.
Versace - Eros
In true Versace style, this aftershave bottle is a thing of beauty.
As well notes of mint, lemon and apple, at its base is vanilla, oak moss and cedar wood.
Tom Ford - Ombre Leather
This heady eau de parfum is woody, with amber, patchouli and moss base notes and a top note of cardamom.
Jimmy Choo - Man Ice
Man Ice is overall quite fruity, with top notes of bergamot, cedrat and mandarin. It also contains musk, moss, dry amber and vetiver notes.
Gucci - Guilty
This scent is both floral and peppery, with notes of rose, chilli pepper, patchouli and cedar wood.
Paco Robanne - 1 Million
An oldie but a goodie, 1 Million is one of the best selling aftershaves for men - it’s also pretty budget-friendly.
The scent itself is salty, with notes of leather, citrus resin and cashmeran.
Zara Jo - Rhubarb eu de parfum
The fashion retailer announced earlier this year that it would be teaming up with Jo Malone to create a range of new scents.
This summery, gender-neutral fragrance is ideal for Father's Day.
Copper - Comme de Garcons
Utilising pink pepper from Peru, violet leaves, ginger, tobacco and blackcurrant, this punchy fragrance is an unusual by gorgeous blend.
Aesop - Rozu
This delicious fragrance is floral, woody and fresh. Unmistakably rose-scented, Aesop’s eau de parfum is both spicy and smoky.
Dolce & Gabbana - The One
Dolce & Gabbana's The One is sensuous and floral, combining notes of bergamot, mandarin, amber and musk.
Molton Brown - Vetiver & Grapefruit
Molton Brown's line of men's fragrances offer subtlety and sophistication - and this is no different.
Amber and moss are paired with cedar wood and vetiver for sublime results.
Loewe - Paula’s Ibiza
If nothing else, Loewe's stunning packaging deserves recognition. This fragrance is drenched with coconut water notes, combined with drift wood, sand lily, mandarin oils and patchouli.
Celine - Nightclubbing
Designed to encapsulate the feeling of a night out in Paris, Celine's Nightclubbing is fun, punchy and sensual.
There are notes of patchouli, tree moss, vanilla, musk and galbanum.
Byredo - Selier
With a high concentration of leather and tobacco, this heavy fragrance draws upon vintage smoking rooms, with worn leather chairs and antique books.
It also has notes of birch, oak moss, black tea and cashmeran.
Moschino - Toy Boy
Moschino is known for its quirky, playful presentation, and Toy Boy’s aftershave comes in a cute bear-shaped bottle.
As well as notes of bergamot, berries, nutmeg and pear, it’s made up of cloves, rose and magnolia.
Floris - Bergamotto di Positano
This unisex scent is warm and delicious, with undertones of orange blossom and vanilla that evoke images of the Mediterranean.
