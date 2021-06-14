Father's Day cards: 8 hand-selected celebratory cards - and what to write in them!
14 June 2021, 18:03 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 19:57
Father's Day isn't far away now - but don't worry, we've got you covered.
While you don't need an excuse to celebrate your dad, the annual event is a way to thank them for all they do.
As well as getting him a thoughtful gift to make his day, it's tradition to send a Father's Day card.
Choose from witty gift cards, heartwarming illustrations or personalised designs.
Here's our top picks for Father's Day 2021 - and what you to write in the card.
What should I write in my Father's Day card?
Ideally you'd come up with something thoughtful and unique, but if you're struggling and waiting for inspiration to strike, you may wish to follow these helpful tips:
- A poem - It doesn't have to be corny or cheesy, but a little poem can add a nice touch
- A quote - Who's your dad's favourite author? Or, maybe he's really into a song?
- A thank you - The day is designed to celebrate fathers, and so a simple "thank you" goes a long way
- An action plan - If you feel like you've missed out over the last year because of the pandemic, why not write out the things you'd like to achieve with your dad this coming year?
- An "I miss you" - For those who have lost their loved one, it can be really cathartic to write out your feelings. It's also a good way to feel connected to them
The best Father's Day cards of 2021
1. Why not go for a funny, Boris Johnson-themed gift card?
Price: £3.99 + P&P
2. Go old school with this cassette tape Father's Day card
Price: £9.00
3. Get personal with these photo cards
Price: 99p for an eCard, or £3.49 for a standard card
4. Get cheeky with it
Price: £3.59
Buy here from Clintons via Amazon UK
5. Here's one for all the Queen fans out there
Price: £2.95 + P&P
6. You're simply the best, better than all the rest
Price: £3.54
7. Eco-friendly and super cute
Price: £3.15
Buy here from Hallmark via Amazon UK
8. Keep it classy
Price: £3.50 + P&P