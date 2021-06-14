Father's Day cards: 8 hand-selected celebratory cards - and what to write in them!

These are our favourite Father's Day cards for 2021. Picture: Clintons/Paperchase/Thortful

By Emma Clarke

Father's Day isn't far away now - but don't worry, we've got you covered.

While you don't need an excuse to celebrate your dad, the annual event is a way to thank them for all they do.

As well as getting him a thoughtful gift to make his day, it's tradition to send a Father's Day card.

Choose from witty gift cards, heartwarming illustrations or personalised designs.

Here's our top picks for Father's Day 2021 - and what you to write in the card.

READ MORE: 28 books your dad will love this Father's Day

What should I write in my Father's Day card?

Ideally you'd come up with something thoughtful and unique, but if you're struggling and waiting for inspiration to strike, you may wish to follow these helpful tips:

A poem - It doesn't have to be corny or cheesy, but a little poem can add a nice touch

A quote - Who's your dad's favourite author? Or, maybe he's really into a song?

A thank you - The day is designed to celebrate fathers, and so a simple "thank you" goes a long way

An action plan - If you feel like you've missed out over the last year because of the pandemic, why not write out the things you'd like to achieve with your dad this coming year?

An "I miss you" - For those who have lost their loved one, it can be really cathartic to write out your feelings. It's also a good way to feel connected to them

The best Father's Day cards of 2021

Boris Johnson-themed Father's Day cards. Picture: Thortful

1. Why not go for a funny, Boris Johnson-themed gift card?

Price: £3.99 + P&P

Buy here from Thortful

This cassette tape card is really fun. Picture: Paperchase

2. Go old school with this cassette tape Father's Day card

Price: £9.00

Buy here from Paperchase

Why not upload your favourite photo and create a personalised Father's Day card? Picture: Moon Pig

3. Get personal with these photo cards

Price: 99p for an eCard, or £3.49 for a standard card

Buy here from Moonpig

Cheers for the lift, Dad! Picture: Clintons

4. Get cheeky with it

Price: £3.59

Buy here from Clintons via Amazon UK

This Etsy seller creates original designs. Picture: Etsy

5. Here's one for all the Queen fans out there

Price: £2.95 + P&P

Buy here on Etsy

For the every day heroes. Picture: Rifle Paper Co.

6. You're simply the best, better than all the rest

Price: £3.54

Buy here from Rifle Paper Co.

This cute card is eco-friendly. Picture: Hallmark

7. Eco-friendly and super cute

Price: £3.15

Buy here from Hallmark via Amazon UK

Papier create beautifully illustrated cards. Picture: Papier

8. Keep it classy

Price: £3.50 + P&P

Buy here from Papier