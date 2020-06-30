Best non-alcoholic drinks for summer 2020

A round up of non alcoholic summer drinks. Picture: London Essence/Nocco/Ceder/Nexba

A round up of non alcoholic cans, wines and spirits to take to your picnic in the park this summer.

As we enjoy the summer months, most of us are spending as much time outside as possible.

But if you’re heading out for a picnic in the park, or a socially-distanced catch up with friends in the evening, it’s hard to know what to bring to drink.

So, from cocktails in a can, to sparkling fruit juices we’ve rounded up the best non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic drinks on the market this summer.

Check out the full list below:

Ceder's pink rose

CEDER'S Pink Rose. Picture: CEDER

Ceder’s Pink Rose is a distilled non-alcoholic spirit with juniper and floral hints of rose and hibiscus.

It combines classic gin and exotic botanicals from the Cederberg Mountains in South Africa with pristine Swedish water.

Price: £20 from Sainsbury’s and Tesco

Read More: Vegan BBQ and picnic ideas: The best meat free foods to try this summer

Nocco's Limón del Sol

Nocco's Limón del Sol. Picture: NOCCO

Want to be transported to the Med this summer? Well, for those craving a taste of holiday in their own garden this year, Nocco’s Limón Del Sol is perfect.

It's bursting with zesty and citrus flavours, as well as being enriched with branched chain amino acids (BCAA,) green tea extract, multivitamins and caffeine.

Price: £23.33 for 12 from Amazon

Caleño non-alcoholic spirit

Tropical infusion Caleño. Picture: Caleno

Caleño's Juniper & Inca Berry is a tropical infusion of juniper, citrus & spice botanicals, as well as pineapple and mango.

It was also named No.1 in '5 of the best' non-alcoholic spirits.

Price: £20 from Sainsbury's and Amazon

McGuigan non-alcoholic wine

McGuigan Wines. Picture: McGuigan

McGuigan Zero is made up of five non-alcoholic wines; a shiraz, sparkling, rosé, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc.

If you love a light glass of wine on a sunny afternoon, this McGuigan range is the ultimate tipple.

Price: £4.50 from Sainsburys, Asda, Morrisons, Budgens and Londis

Whole Earth sparkling lemonade

Whole Earth sparkling lemonade. Picture: Whole Earth

Peanut butter creators Whole Earth have created delicious and all-natural soft drinks that are the perfect summer drink.

Along with the sweet lemonade, there is a wide range of flavours including elderflower, cola, sparkling cranberry and more.

Price: £1.29 from Whole Earth

Sipling NA Cocktails

The Sipling range recreates the sophisticated flavours of the world’s most popular cocktails – Bellini, Gin & Tonic, Moscow Mule, Mojito, Old Cuban and Spiced Rum & Cola.

Unlike non-alcoholic spirits, Sipling can be served directly from the bottle without the need for mixers.

Price: £19.49 from Sipling

Intune CBD drink

Intune CBD drink. Picture: Intune

Intune's range of sparkling fruit and botanical CBD drinks come in three refreshing and delicious flavours perfect for summer sipping.

Grapefruit and mint, Elderflower and Hops and Pomegranate and ginger all have the added benefits of CBD, making them perfect for the three o’clock slump or post work tipple.

Price: £29.99 for 12 from Intune

Nexba's sparkling water range

Nexba's sparkling water range. Picture: Nexba

This sparkling water soft drink comes in a range of delicious flavours including Watermelon, Cucumber & Mint, Coconut & Mango and Strawberry & Raspberry.

Price: £3 for 4 from Sainsbury’s

London Essence tonic water

Pomelo and pink pepper tonic water. Picture: London Essence

London Essence has a stunning range of tonic waters and sodas which are good enough to be enjoyed all on their own.

The delicious flavours include pomelo and pink pepper, white peach and jasmine, elderberry and hibiscus, rhubarb and cardamom or grapefruit and rosemary.

Price: £1.85 from Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s

Cotswold Green No:1

Cotswold Green No:1. Picture: Cotswold

With flavour at the forefront, Cotswold Green No:1 is hand crafted and traditionally distilled using only natural botanicals, delivering a smooth and clean taste just like a premium gin.

Distilling barks, spices and citrus peels, this gin has signature juniper and citrus notes with cardamom delivering a subtle spicy back note.

Price: £25 from Cotswold Green

ELLCo.’s low-alcohol gin and tonic

ELLCo.’s Grapefruit Gin + Tonic. Picture: East London Liquor Co

Get into cocktail mode with this fuss-free gin and tonic can. While it DOES contain alcohol, it is a lower percentage with just 0.5% ABV.

East London Liquor Co's grapefruit flavour is made with London Dry Gin distillate and uses natural fruit extracts and juices.

Price: £20.00 for 12 cans from East London Liquor Co and Whole Foods

Tesco low alcohol gin and tonic

Tesco Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic. Picture: Tesco

This reduced alcohol alternative to a gin and tonic is the perfect balance of citrus and aromatic flavours with tonic water.

Characterised by 9 classic gin botanicals including juniper berries, citrus peels, & angelica, individually distilled in small batches and is 0.5% ABV.

Price: £1 from Tesco

Now Read: Vegan snacks UK: Best healthy treats and plant-based products to buy on the high street