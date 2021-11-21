Best Black Friday deals on bedding: From duvet sets to memory foam mattresses and toppers
21 November 2021, 21:27
Bedding Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals on mattresses, toppers and more in the UK this year.
Black Friday is just around the corner, meaning there's no better time to splash out on whatever you have on your wish-list.
The name Black Friday is given to the first Friday after Thanksgiving in America, which sees shops offer huge discounts on popular items like TVs and laptops.
In recent years, the day has gained huge popularity in the UK, and shoppers can get huge savings on a range of items.
Here are some 2021 deals on bedding, including mattresses and mattress toppers.
Emma Original King Mattress
Black Friday price: £399.50
RRP: £799.00
EMMA mattresses are hugely popular, and their original is the UK's most awarded mattress.
It comes with Memory Foam technology, which gives the perfect amount of pressure relief, support, and comfort.
Silentnight Kids Pocket Sprung Mattress
Black Friday price: £167.99
RRP: £249.00
This mattress was specially designed for kids to aid better sleep as they grow.
Bedsure Mattress Topper King Size
Black Friday price: £29.74
RRP: £36.99
Buying a mattress topper is a great way to upgrade your mattress with little effort, and this one is a steal at under £30.
Simba Hybrid Essential Double Mattress
Black Friday price: £419.25
RRP: £645.00
Simba boxed mattresses have earned over 160,000 five-star reviews, and you can snap one up for a bargain price this Black Friday.
Summerby Sleep No3. Pocket Spring and Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress
Black Friday: £140.99
RRP: £186.99
Summerby sell a range of affordable mattresses with Memory Foam, and you can get one for a bargain price this Black Friday.
Sleepdown Splice Duvet Set
Black Friday deal: £15
RRP: £26.99
If you fancy upgrading your bedroom, you can snap up this duvet set for almost £10 off its original price.
MOONLIGHT20015 King Size Duvet Set
Black Friday price: £18.99
RRP: £20.99
This hotel quality bedding will give a luxurious feel to your bedroom, and comes complete with two pillow cases.