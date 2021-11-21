Best Black Friday deals on bedding: From duvet sets to memory foam mattresses and toppers

The best bedding to buy on Black Friday 2021. Picture: Getty/various

By Heart reporter

Bedding Black Friday deals 2021: the best deals on mattresses, toppers and more in the UK this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Black Friday is just around the corner, meaning there's no better time to splash out on whatever you have on your wish-list.

The name Black Friday is given to the first Friday after Thanksgiving in America, which sees shops offer huge discounts on popular items like TVs and laptops.

In recent years, the day has gained huge popularity in the UK, and shoppers can get huge savings on a range of items.

Here are some 2021 deals on bedding, including mattresses and mattress toppers.

Emma Original King Mattress

EMMA Original King Mattress 150x200. Picture: EMMA

Black Friday price: £399.50

RRP: £799.00

EMMA mattresses are hugely popular, and their original is the UK's most awarded mattress.

It comes with Memory Foam technology, which gives the perfect amount of pressure relief, support, and comfort.

Click here to buy.

Silentnight Kids Pocket Sprung Mattress

Silentnight Kids Pocket Sprung Mattress. Picture: Silentnight

Black Friday price: £167.99

RRP: £249.00

This mattress was specially designed for kids to aid better sleep as they grow.

Click here to buy.

Bedsure Mattress Topper King Size

Bedsure Mattress Topper King Size. Picture: Bedsure

Black Friday price: £29.74

RRP: £36.99

Buying a mattress topper is a great way to upgrade your mattress with little effort, and this one is a steal at under £30.

Click here to buy.

Simba Hybrid Essential Double Mattress

Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress. Picture: Simba

Black Friday price: £419.25

RRP: £645.00

Simba boxed mattresses have earned over 160,000 five-star reviews, and you can snap one up for a bargain price this Black Friday.

Click here to buy.

Summerby Sleep No3. Pocket Spring and Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Summerby Sleep No3. Pocket Spring and Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress. Picture: Summerby

Black Friday: £140.99

RRP: £186.99

Summerby sell a range of affordable mattresses with Memory Foam, and you can get one for a bargain price this Black Friday.

Sleepdown Splice Duvet Set

Sleepdown Splice Geometric Teal Grey Soft Easy Care Duvet Cover Quilt Bedding Set with Pillowcases. Picture: Sleepdown

Black Friday deal: £15

RRP: £26.99

If you fancy upgrading your bedroom, you can snap up this duvet set for almost £10 off its original price.

Click here to buy.

MOONLIGHT20015 King Size Duvet Set

MOONLIGHT20015 King Size Duvet Set. Picture: MOONLIGHT20015

Black Friday price: £18.99

RRP: £20.99

This hotel quality bedding will give a luxurious feel to your bedroom, and comes complete with two pillow cases.

Click here to buy.