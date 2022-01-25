'I bought my friend a winning scratch card and my husband is demanding the money'

A woman has fallen out with her husband over a scratch card. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

By Heart reporter

A woman has been left divided after she gifted her best friend a winning scratch card.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A woman has been locked in an argument with her husband after buying her best friend a winning scratch card.

The drama started when the anonymous woman gifted her pal the scratch card for her birthday.

Taking to Mumsnet, she explained: "I always buy a £1 scratch card to put in people's birthday cards. I've been doing this for over a decade.

"Last month a good friend won a decent four-figure sum on the scratch card I put in their card."

Would you ask your friend for half their winnings? Picture: Alamy

But while she was really happy for her friend, things got awkward when the woman’s husband demanded she ask for half the money.

She continued: "My husband thinks I should ask for half of it because I bought it for them.

"But in my opinion, I bought the scratch card as a gift and in doing so was opening myself up to the possibility of them winning a lot of money.

"If I hadn't been buying it as a gift I wouldn't have bought the scratch card so it's not like I bought a roll of 5 and gave them the winning one. My husband and I never argue but he's really pushing me to ask on this one. We aren't rich but we also aren't struggling so I don't know why he's so insistent that I ask for some of it."

A woman has fallen out with her husband over a winning scratch card. Picture: Alamy

She went on to say if it had been the other way around, she would have offered up half the money, continuing: "This is because I'm fairly financially stable and I don't know the financial status of this friend but I'd suspect it’s not as good as ours.

"So am I being unreasonable to just celebrate the win with my friend and not ask her for some of the money?”

The woman added: "She did say when she told me she'd won "We'll have to go put for a meal, babysitter and dinner on us" which I personally thought was lovely."

And it seems as though the public is on her side, as one person wrote: “It was a gift, you shouldn’t expect her to share her winnings and I think it’s a bit weird of your husband to think she should.”

"I wouldn't ask, for all the reasons you've listed," said someone else, while a third added: "You can’t ask. The scratch card wasn’t the gift, the potential prize was and you can’t ask for half of a gift back."