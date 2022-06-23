You could be a world record holder if you spot the fish under 15 seconds

23 June 2022, 16:24

Can you spot the fish?
Can you spot the fish? Picture: Jagran Josh

A tricky brainteaser encourages the user to spot the fish hidden among the polar bears - can you spot it?

If you're able to spot the fish hidden in this mind-boggling optical illusion in under 15 seconds, you may just be the new record holder...

The picture shows six polar bears set against a pink background, some of whom are dressed in colourful jumpers and hats.

The fish hidden in the image is extremely difficult to spot, and The Sun reports that anyone who identifies it in under 15 seconds could be a record-holder.

Can you see it?

Can you spot the fish?
Can you spot the fish? Picture: Jagran Josh

If you're still struggling, you should look toward the bottom left-hand corner of the picture, where you'll see the fish sticking out from a large snowflake.

The fish is located on the snowflake just under the smiling polar bear in a yellow jumper, and to the diagonally to the left of the polar bear in the green jumper.

Still struggling? See below for the answer....

The fish is hidden toward the bottom left hand corner
The fish is hidden toward the bottom left hand corner. Picture: Jagran Josh

