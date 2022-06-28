You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern? Picture: Gorgeous Cottages

A tricky brainteaser challenges the user to find the word hidden in the hearts.

Prepare to have your afternoon taken over by this extremely tricky brainteaser, which has the word 'love' hidden somewhere within it.

So difficult is the puzzle, that you could be a record holder if you manage to locate the word in less than a minute.

It comes from Gorgeous Cottages, who said you'll experience a "sweet feeling of satisfaction" when you finally located the word.

'Love' is written on just one of the hearts, and other words and phrases like 'bae' and 'sweet Pea' can also be found.

Can you spot it?

Can you spot the word 'love'? Picture: Gorgeous Cottages

If you're still struggling, the pink 'love' heart can be found 10 rows from the bottom and six rows from the right of the picture.

You can see its exact location below...