You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

28 June 2022, 12:49

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?
Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern? Picture: Gorgeous Cottages

A tricky brainteaser challenges the user to find the word hidden in the hearts.

Prepare to have your afternoon taken over by this extremely tricky brainteaser, which has the word 'love' hidden somewhere within it.

So difficult is the puzzle, that you could be a record holder if you manage to locate the word in less than a minute.

It comes from Gorgeous Cottages, who said you'll experience a "sweet feeling of satisfaction" when you finally located the word.

'Love' is written on just one of the hearts, and other words and phrases like 'bae' and 'sweet Pea' can also be found.

Can you spot it?

Can you spot the word 'love'?
Can you spot the word 'love'? Picture: Gorgeous Cottages

If you're still struggling, the pink 'love' heart can be found 10 rows from the bottom and six rows from the right of the picture.

You can see its exact location below...

The word is hidden on the bottom half of the brainteaser
The word is hidden on the bottom half of the brainteaser. Picture: Gorgeous Cottages

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

A mum has said she wants to charge her teenager for picking her up from work

Mum divides opinion after demanding teenage daughter pay for lifts home from work
A school has been criticised by a mum

Mum hits out at school after pupils forced to wear blazers during heatwave

News

A woman decided to charge guests for unlimited drinks at her wedding (stock images)

'I charged my wedding guests £12 for unlimited drinks - was I being selfish?'
Holly Willoughby is wearing a Karen Millen dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from Karen Millen

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

TV & Movies

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name

TV & Movies

Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Celebrities

Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final

TV & Movies

Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Jay

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

There will only be two episodes released in the second part of Stranger Things 4

How many episodes does Stranger Things 4 Part 2 have and how long are they?

Netflix

Love Island viewers want to know how old Dami Hope is

How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

TV & Movies

The finale of Stranger Things 4 will be dropped on Netflix this Friday

What time is Stranger Things 4 Part 2 released onto Netflix?

Netflix

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Will this be the final series of Stranger Things?

Is Stranger Things 4 the final series?

Netflix

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

Stacey Solomon admits posing in swimwear is 'daunting' as she fears trolling

Celebrities