Bride divides opinion after revealing she doesn't want her groom's sister to be a bridesmaid

17 January 2022, 10:46 | Updated: 17 January 2022, 10:56

The bride has asked the internet for advice (stock images)
The bride has asked the internet for advice (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A bride has turned to the internet for advice after her fiancé asked her to make his sister a bridesmaid at their wedding.

A bride has divided opinion after revealing she doesn't want her future sister-in-law to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.

The Australian bride-to-be was furious after her fiancé asked her to make his sister part of the wedding, despite the two of them not being close.

As reported by the Daily Mail, she shared her situation on the Modern Wedding page, revealing that she and her future husband had decided to have three bridesmaids and groomsmen in their bridal party.

She wrote: "I was chatting to my fiancé regarding who I would like to be my bridesmaids, and I told him that I wanted three of my closest friends. He was disappointed in me that I hadn't chosen his sister to be apart of the bridal party."

The bride wants to have her close friends as bridesmaids
The bride wants to have her close friends as bridesmaids. Picture: Getty

The bride added that she wasn't close to his sister, and wanted her friends in the wedding instead.

She added: 'I don't see why his sister needs to be my bridesmaid."

Her post divided opinion, with many people agreeing that she should have her friends as bridesmaids instead.

One person wrote: "Is your brother going to be one of the groomsmen? Get him to have one of your male family members as one of his groomsmen and you have one of his female family members. I would be annoyed if I was you."

Another added: "I made the mistake of having a family member that I didn't care for as a bridesmaid to make my husband happy, biggest mistake ever. That's your choice, not his or anyone else's."

Many agreed with the groom, however, with one writing: "It's not just YOUR day. It's his as well and the deeper meaning of your marriage and this wedding is the combining of both families along with traditions, history, and cultures."

Another agreed, writing: "Please don't go into this marriage with the mindset of its ALL about you. Yes, you're allowed to make your choices for your attendants but if your significant other has made a request of you, you should at least try."

