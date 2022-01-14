Bridesmaids drop out of friend’s wedding after she demands they spend £1,500 on bridal events

A bride has sent her friends a demanding list of rules. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

One woman has refused to be a part of her friend's wedding after she made a long list of demands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A bride has caused controversy after sending her friends a detailed list of demands for the wedding.

One of the bridesmaids admitted she is thinking about quitting the big day altogether, with five other pals also dropping out.

Taking to Reddit, she claimed her pal - called Katie - is making everyone get the bride a present at each event they attend ahead of the ceremony.

They must also all have brand new outfits for all the occasions, as well as covering the cost of the hen do.

A bridesmaid has threatened to quit the wedding. Picture: Alamy

Citing the list of rules, the anonymous bridesmaids wrote: “You must buy new outfits (so that there are no photos of you in them already) for each night of the bachelorette trip (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday), bridal shower (two days total), and rehearsal dinner.

"PLUS different bridesmaids pyjamas for each night of the bachelorette trip.”

On top of that, the bridesmaids have to front the cost of having their nails professionally manicured and spend the night with Katie after her bridal shower and the night before her wedding.

This will all add up to a minimum of $2,000, which is around £1,400, and that’s before the wedding has even happened.

Other rules include no one else falling pregnant or getting engaged, so they don’t ‘overshadow’ her wedding year.

The user added: “My boyfriend thinks I’m overreacting by wanting to drop out and quite frankly never speak to her again.”

Unsurprisingly, the post has received hundreds of comments, with one person writing: “Drop out NOW! And I'd drop her as a "friend" as well. Does she want you to pay for her wedding dress and reception as well?”

“That list has ‘bridezilla’ written all over it, plus having five people drop out should be a red flag,” someone else said.

A third added: “Katie sounds like bridezilla and it makes sense that people are dropping out. Stay out of it, demanding people to not get engaged and change their lives according to her sounds controlling and awfully embarrassing.”

The woman updated users that she had decided to drop out of the wedding and was now being supported by her boyfriend.