Bridesmaids drop out of friend’s wedding after she demands they spend £1,500 on bridal events

14 January 2022, 13:51 | Updated: 14 January 2022, 13:54

A bride has sent her friends a demanding list of rules
A bride has sent her friends a demanding list of rules. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

One woman has refused to be a part of her friend's wedding after she made a long list of demands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A bride has caused controversy after sending her friends a detailed list of demands for the wedding.

One of the bridesmaids admitted she is thinking about quitting the big day altogether, with five other pals also dropping out.

Taking to Reddit, she claimed her pal - called Katie - is making everyone get the bride a present at each event they attend ahead of the ceremony.

They must also all have brand new outfits for all the occasions, as well as covering the cost of the hen do.

A bridesmaid has threatened to quit the wedding
A bridesmaid has threatened to quit the wedding. Picture: Alamy

Citing the list of rules, the anonymous bridesmaids wrote: “You must buy new outfits (so that there are no photos of you in them already) for each night of the bachelorette trip (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday), bridal shower (two days total), and rehearsal dinner.

"PLUS different bridesmaids pyjamas for each night of the bachelorette trip.”

On top of that, the bridesmaids have to front the cost of having their nails professionally manicured and spend the night with Katie after her bridal shower and the night before her wedding.

This will all add up to a minimum of $2,000, which is around £1,400, and that’s before the wedding has even happened.

Other rules include no one else falling pregnant or getting engaged, so they don’t ‘overshadow’ her wedding year.

The user added: “My boyfriend thinks I’m overreacting by wanting to drop out and quite frankly never speak to her again.”

Unsurprisingly, the post has received hundreds of comments, with one person writing: “Drop out NOW! And I'd drop her as a "friend" as well. Does she want you to pay for her wedding dress and reception as well?”

“That list has ‘bridezilla’ written all over it, plus having five people drop out should be a red flag,” someone else said.

A third added: “Katie sounds like bridezilla and it makes sense that people are dropping out. Stay out of it, demanding people to not get engaged and change their lives according to her sounds controlling and awfully embarrassing.”

The woman updated users that she had decided to drop out of the wedding and was now being supported by her boyfriend.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Potholes are among the road issues responsible for 10,000 breakdowns are every year

Pothole-related breakdowns hit three year high

A spider was found on a London train

Huge tarantula found by passenger on London train

The new park is coming to Milton Keynes

New Ninja Warrior adventure park to open in the UK next month
A school in Cheshire has banned un-branded coats on school grounds

School leaves pupils 'freezing' after confiscating coats without official logo

News

Are these men the same height?

Can you identify the tallest man in this mind-boggling brainteaser?

Trending on Heart

Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Nadeem Islam is starring as Jamal Rahma in The Bay series 3

The Bay series 3 cast: How old is Nadeem Islam and who is the Jamal Rahman actor?

TV & Movies

Brendan Cole left Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

The reason Brendan Cole left Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Movies

Reece played the little Irish boy in the 1997 film

Child actor who played the little Irish boy in Titanic is still getting paid 25 years later

TV & Movies

Wendy went on The Repair Shop to get her mother's old writing case restored

Repair Shop guest with terminal cancer in tears as team transform family heirloom

TV & Movies

ricky gervais heart breakfast

Ricky Gervais horrified by Amanda Holden's suggestion he reignites his pop career

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans think Meena will kill Liam

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ shock Liam Cavanagh twist after Meena showdown

TV & Movies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a new photo of her twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock breastfeeds twins at the same time in adorable new photo

Celebrities

The challenge is to work out how many horses are in this picture

Incredibly hard brainteaser asks 'how many horses do you see in this picture?'
A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week

Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week
Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?

TV & Movies

A new theme park is opening in Kent

An incredible new inflatable theme park is opening in the UK

There has been more than 150 complaints about Meena in Emmerdale

Emmerdale hit with 156 Ofcom complaints over shock Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall replaced on Celebrity Gogglebox after shock split

Gogglebox