Bride and groom spark debate after asking guests to ‘chip in’ for wedding costs

A wedding guest has complained about her friend's wedding. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

A wedding guest was left baffled after the bride asked her to pay towards the cost of the day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A bride and groom have divided opinion after asking their wedding guests to contribute towards their big day.

Someone attending the wedding took to Reddit to explain that she was friends with the bride, who she had given the fake name of Katie.

While they were recently discussing wedding plans, Katie sent her bank details across so her friend could ‘pitch in’ to cover the costs.

“I was confused, so I asked her what she meant,” the woman said.

Would you pay towards your friends wedding? Picture: Alamy

“She said that since she and her soon to be husband couldn't afford the wedding party, they were requesting people to cash in as well.”

The woman went on to say that she wasn’t used to people asking to pay towards their wedding as all her other friends had paid for it themselves or borrowed money.

She went on: “I asked Kate when she would return the money, because I really didn't think we were so close as to borrow money from each other and she probably got offended or something over that.”

Confused, the woman spoke to her other friend, Maya, who claimed it was ‘normal to chip in for your friends' wedding’ in America.

A bride and groom have asked their wedding guests to contribute towards their big day. Picture: Alamy

The Reddit user went on to question why guests need to pay if it's a wedding party, but Katie got angry and it caused a fallout.

She finally added: “Her fiance later called me to say that I really hurt their feelings and now I am disinvited from the wedding.”

After asking for advice, one person commented: “It's not customary for friends to ‘pitch in’ and pay for the wedding. Sometimes people help with decorations or food but they don't fund it.”

Someone else wrote: “Yes!! This is SO tacky!,” while a third added: “Not normal at all. The only thing is couples will ask for cash gifts instead of having a registry. That is what my wife and I did. We would rather people give us money instead of gifts we would not use.”