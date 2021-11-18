Bride and groom charge guests £110 to attend wedding claiming they’re ‘not rich’

A bride and groom are charging to attend their wedding. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

A couple have decided to charge guests to attend their wedding so they can have the 'day of their dreams'.

A bride and groom have shocked their guests after charging them £110 to attend their wedding.

The couple shared their idea on Facebook, explaining they would rather spend the money on their family home, rather than one day.

The anonymous bride wrote: “We’re going to ask guests to pay for their seat which is looking like $150+ (£111) per head, the reason why we’re doing this is…

A bride and groom are charging over £100 for guests to attend their wedding. Picture: Getty Images

“1. (Redacted) and I are not rich.

“2. (Redacted) and I prefer to spend money improving our home as well as paying our house off.

“3. We have all we need and do not require gifts.

“4. All (redacted) cares about is that the food is high quality and that we have a beautiful wedding.

“5. Spending more than $10,000 (£7,400) we can not justify on one day!”

A couple have been blasted for their wedding plans. Picture: Alamy

She went on to say that she hopes her guests ‘can understand and respect our reasons for doing out wedding like this’, continuing: “We know so many people and want our friends and family to be there and enjoy this once in a life time event with us.”

She added: “Plus both of us, mainly me being the bride, absolutely deserve the wedding of our dreams.”

The post was then shared on Reddit, with many people saying they shouldn’t have a big wedding if they can’t afford it.

One person wrote: “I particularly enjoyed the part about her absolutely deserving her dream wedding. That she doesn't have to pay for.....”

Another said: “People gotta stop acting like they’re doing you a favor by having a wedding.

“If you want a wedding and want to invite people, that’s really your choice.”

While a third added: “I’d just write on the RSVP “Sorry, but I can’t justify spending $150 just to watch you walk around in a dress”.

And a fourth commented: “If you don't want to pay for an expensive wedding so you can spend money on your house, that's a good decision. Just don't have an expensive wedding.”