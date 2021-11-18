Bride and groom charge guests £110 to attend wedding claiming they’re ‘not rich’

18 November 2021, 10:20

A bride and groom are charging to attend their wedding
A bride and groom are charging to attend their wedding. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A couple have decided to charge guests to attend their wedding so they can have the 'day of their dreams'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A bride and groom have shocked their guests after charging them £110 to attend their wedding.

The couple shared their idea on Facebook, explaining they would rather spend the money on their family home, rather than one day.

The anonymous bride wrote: “We’re going to ask guests to pay for their seat which is looking like $150+ (£111) per head, the reason why we’re doing this is…

A bride and groom are charging over £100 for guests to attend their wedding
A bride and groom are charging over £100 for guests to attend their wedding. Picture: Getty Images

“1. (Redacted) and I are not rich.

“2. (Redacted) and I prefer to spend money improving our home as well as paying our house off.

“3. We have all we need and do not require gifts.

“4. All (redacted) cares about is that the food is high quality and that we have a beautiful wedding.

“5. Spending more than $10,000 (£7,400) we can not justify on one day!”

A couple have been blasted for their wedding plans
A couple have been blasted for their wedding plans. Picture: Alamy

She went on to say that she hopes her guests ‘can understand and respect our reasons for doing out wedding like this’, continuing: “We know so many people and want our friends and family to be there and enjoy this once in a life time event with us.”

She added: “Plus both of us, mainly me being the bride, absolutely deserve the wedding of our dreams.”

The post was then shared on Reddit, with many people saying they shouldn’t have a big wedding if they can’t afford it.

One person wrote: “I particularly enjoyed the part about her absolutely deserving her dream wedding. That she doesn't have to pay for.....”

Another said: “People gotta stop acting like they’re doing you a favor by having a wedding.

“If you want a wedding and want to invite people, that’s really your choice.”

While a third added: “I’d just write on the RSVP “Sorry, but I can’t justify spending $150 just to watch you walk around in a dress”.

And a fourth commented: “If you don't want to pay for an expensive wedding so you can spend money on your house, that's a good decision. Just don't have an expensive wedding.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Snow could be heading for the UK this month

UK weather: Snow expected next week as temperatures drop in Arctic blast

News

Are you ready to spot November's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon?

Full 'Beaver Moon' and lunar eclipse to light up skies today and tomorrow
Black Friday has come early

When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for

Shopping

The pregnancy test gets results using just saliva

There's now a pregnancy test you don't have to pee on

The perfect gift guide for your siblings

Christmas gift guide 2021: The best presents to get your sibling this year

Christmas

Trending on Heart

Some Married at First Sight Australia stars fell out after the show

The Married at First Sight Australia feuds that happened AFTER the show

TV & Movies

Frankie and Wayne Bridge have been together for ten years

Inside Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge’s marriage: From how they met to their wedding day

Celebrities

Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven argued on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Inside Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven’s feud

TV & Movies

Cheryl has shared an emotional montage of Sarah Harding

Cheryl shares emotional tribute to Sarah Harding on Girls Aloud star’s 40th birthday

Celebrities

Joe Exotic is known as the 'Tiger King'

When does Joe Exotic get out of prison?

TV & Movies

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years

Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

TV & Movies

The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001

Who will feature in the Harry Potter reunion?

TV & Movies

Grease productions have been cancelled in Australia

Schools cancel Grease production after students complain it's 'offensive'

TV & Movies

A dog owner has issued a warning after spotting the sticker (left: stock image)

Dog owners warned after mystery stickers found outside homes

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

There was a lot of drama after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: All the drama that happened after the show

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of baby Rose smiling

Stacey Solomon emotional as she captures baby Rose smiling for the first time

Celebrities

The original cast of Harry Potter is reuniting

Harry Potter stars set to reunite for new TV special to mark 20th anniversary

TV & Movies

Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets

Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021

Shopping

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

Shopping