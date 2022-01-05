Bride furious after guests refuse to donate £1,100 each to pay for wedding

A bride has hit out at her friends and family
A bride has hit out at her friends and family. Picture: Alamy
A bride has sparked debate after she tried to force her friends and family to fund her wedding day.

A bride called off her wedding after guests refused to donate $1,500 (£1,112) each to help pay for the big day.

While the woman, called Susan, shared her story on Facebook back in 2018, it has resurfaced on Mumsnet, and it’s fair to say users are horrified.

Addressing her friends and family, the bride explained that she couldn’t understand why no one wanted to help out with financing the ceremony.

The bride called off her wedding after guests wouldn't donate
The bride called off her wedding after guests wouldn't donate. Picture: Alamy

She said that while she and her fiancé had saved up $15,000 (£11,097) for the wedding, she later visited a psychic who told her to push the budget to $60,000 (£44,390).

The post read: "All we asked for was a little help from our friends and family to make it happen.

"I SPECIFICALLY, I mean SPECIFICALLY, asked for cash gifts. How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding?”

Susan went on to say she’d ‘sacrificed so much’ and ‘only asked each guest for around $1500’.

"My maid of honour pledged $5000 along with her planning services,” she continued.

“We tearfully thanked and accepted. My ex's family offered to contribute $3000.

Would you donate £1,200 to your friend's wedding
Would you donate £1,200 to your friend's wedding. Picture: Alamy

"We made it CLEAR, if you couldn't contribute, you weren't invited to our exclusive wedding. It's a once in a lifetime party."

But when they sent out the RSVPs, only eight people replied.

In a desperate attempt to have her dream day, Susan and her fiancé set up a go fund me page, but only managed to make $250, before all her other donations withdrew.

Her ex then tipped Susan over the edge when he suggested they get married in Vegas, which she went on to call ‘cheap, raggedy and filthy.’

"I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal,” she said.

Things went from bad to worse for the bride when she found out her partner was gossiping about her and even suspected him of being unfaithful.

After all the drama, Susan decided to call everything off and go backpacking across South America for two months to get away from all the ‘toxic energy’.

But she gave one final blow to her pals when she added: "Friendly reminder, don't think you own me. I am cutting all of you snakes off. I am living my life alone now."

As you can imagine, the post has received some big reactions over the years, with one person writing: "I want to know how many friends she gave $1,500 to for their dream wedding??"

Another pointed out: "1,500 is what I have left over for spending after one year of working considering all my costs and savings. And I consider myself lucky to have that. Absurd that someone would expect me to just donate it."

