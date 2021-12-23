‘My ex’s new girlfriend has asked to wear my wedding dress’

23 December 2021, 11:20

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The internet has sided with a woman who revealed her ex-husband's new girlfriend has asked to wear her wedding dress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman was left fuming when her ex-husband’s new girlfriend had a bizarre request.

Taking to Reddit, the 35-year-old woman explained that she had been divorced from her ex-husband ‘K’ for three years.

The pair share a five-year-old son and have remained ‘on great terms’, staying friends after the split.

K, 41, started dating someone new, who she has named ‘G’, around ten months ago and they all get on really well.

A woman is furious at her ex-husband's new bride
A woman is furious at her ex-husband's new bride. Picture: Getty Images

However, things got seriously awkward when G asked if she could wear the anonymous woman’s wedding dress if she gets married.

“Everything seemed to be going great until the other day,” the Reddit post reads.

“G and K have started talking about marriage. I know K is really hesitant, but G really wants to be married and have children on her own.

“I guess G saw some old pictures of me in my wedding dress and has been raving about how pretty my dress is.

“The other day we had coffee together and G brought up getting married soon. I told her how happy I was for her.

“Things changed though when she asked if she could wear MY wedding dress. I was really shocked she even asked.”

A woman has refused to let her ex-husband's new girlfriend borrow her wedding dress
A woman has refused to let her ex-husband's new girlfriend borrow her wedding dress. Picture: Getty Images

The woman went on to say while she was flattered, it was a firm no.

This didn’t go down well and G ‘immediately got extremely pouty and started to ask why’.

She continued: “I explained that I just wasn't comfortable with her wearing my dress to marry my ex-husband.

“She got really upset and started to cause a scene. I walked out knowing that she was not going to calm down.”

Her ex-husband then called and said he ‘completely understood’ her side of things, but that didn’t stop G hitting out at her for not ‘sharing’.

“G is claiming that I’m not over K and that I’m just doing this to ruin her wedding,” the anonymous woman continued.

A woman has asked for advice about her ex-husband
A woman has asked for advice about her ex-husband. Picture: Getty Images

“While it’s true that I’m not over K, part of me just doesn’t feel comfortable having her wear my dress.”

Unsurprisingly, other Reddit users were quick to comment, with one writing: "Why on earth would a woman ever want a dress that their partner's ex-wife wore? That just boggles my mind. That's some super bad juju right there.”

Someone else said: "She needs to buy her own dress. She and her family are out of their mind to think that having yours is the right way to do this wedding.

“Surely she can find another dress that is either the same or similar. Better yet - a dress all of her own. I'd be asking her why she wants to look like you on her wedding day."

A third added: "Just imagine being K and his soon to 2nd wife starts walking down the aisle and is wearing the same dress his ex wore this would be creepy as all hell.

"The crazier part is he hasn't proposed to her yet... Talking about getting married and being engaged are 2 different things."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Getting children to sleep on Christmas Eve doesn't have to be a battle

These five simple tricks will get kids to sleep early on Christmas Eve
This fan theory could completely change the way you see Love Actually...

Love Actually fan theory could change the way you see the affair storyline

TV & Movies

Here's everything we know about holidays this New Year

Will we be able to travel over the New Year?

News

This is how you can spot the Ursid Meteor Shower this week

Here's how you can watch the Ursid Meteor Shower tonight

12 books you have to read in 2022, if you haven't already

12 books you have to read in 2022, if you haven't already

Shopping

Trending on Heart

Louise Thompson announced the birth of her baby in a lengthy Instagram post

Louise Thompson reveals she almost died giving birth as she announces arrival of son Leo

Celebrities

Here's how to watch your favourite soap this Christmas

Christmas soap schedule: When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on?

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was beside himself at the record-breaking moment

Bradley Walsh in shock as The Chase contestant beats Beast in huge £101k offer

TV & Movies

Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy Walsh is pregnant

Inside Emmerdale star Amy Walsh's pregnancy with EastEnders actor

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shared a new photo of Rose

Stacey Solomon shares adorable new Christmas photos of baby Rose

Celebrities

Will Emily in Paris return for season three? Here's what we know...

Will there be a season three of Emily in Paris? Here's what the cast have said...

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer returns on New Year's Day

The first Masked Singer UK clues as 12 new mystery celebs get into costume

TV & Movies

Chrishell and Jason have announced their split

Chrishell Stause confirms she split from Jason Oppenheim because he doesn't want kids

Celebrities

Lucas has returned for season two of the Netflix show

Who plays Gabriel in Emily in Paris?

TV & Movies

Get to know Emily in Paris newcomer Lucien

Who plays Alfie in Emily in Paris? Get to know Lucien Laviscount

Celebrities

Emily in Paris is back for season two

How many episodes of Emily in Paris season two are there?

TV & Movies

Oti Mabuse is joining the Dancing On Ice judging panel

Oti Mabuse confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge

TV & Movies

The Girl Before is made up of four episodes

How many episodes are there of The Girl Before?

TV & Movies

The Girl Before was filmed across Bristol and London

Where is The Girl Before filmed and is the house real?

TV & Movies

Do you put the milk in first? (Stock images)

Pouring milk first makes the ideal cup of tea, research shows