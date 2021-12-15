'My sister says I destroyed her wedding by getting married first'

15 December 2021, 15:06

A woman has banned her brother from her wedding
Heart reporter

A bride has banned her brother from attending her wedding after he eloped.

A woman has caused a debate after she claimed her own brother ‘destroyed’ her wedding by secretly eloping before.

The bride's brother shared his story on Reddit, explaining that his sister had become a ‘bridezilla’ since getting engaged.

He was due to be a groomsman on the big day, which is happening next year, and his wife was asked to be one of his sister's bridesmaids.

But now both have been banned from the wedding and have even been uninvited from the family Christmas get together.

“My long time girlfriend and I quietly got married last week,” the anonymous man said.

“We eloped and had a friend marry us.

“We have been together three years, my older sister and her fiancé have been together 7 years.”

“My now wife is 100% different from my sister. She doesn’t care about big weddings or rings or anything like that.”

He went on to say the ceremony was ‘low-key’ and they announced the news the following week after they had said their vowels.

“My sister is now p***ed,” he continued.

“She has already been planning her wedding for a year, and her actual wedding is not until June 2022.

“She said I had destroyed her wedding by getting married first.

“I said my wife and I talked off and on about getting married. We decided we didn’t want a fuss, and it’s probably better to tell everyone after the fact.

“It’s going to be easier for us to get a house and for her to get on my health insurance and things like that. Plus, we are madly in love with each other.”

But this didn’t go down well with the family and his sister now refuses to spend Christmas with her brother and has disinvited him from the wedding.

Unsurprisingly, the post racked up plenty of comments, with one person writing: "If your elopement destroyed her marriage (which has not happened yet), then her relationship is not a strong one and is doomed by her attitude."

Another said: "I don't even see how they even close to ruined it they got eloped it’s not like they’re upstaging her in any way."

