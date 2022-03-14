Britain could be hit by Easter egg and hot cross bun shortages this year

Families could be hit by Easter egg and hot cross bun shortage over the next few weeks.

It looks like there could be an easter food shortage this year, with supply chains still being affected by Covid.

According to The Sun, experts are worried the lack of HGV drivers will mean that both Easter eggs and hot cross buns could be in short supply.

Food and Drink Supply Chain All-Party Parliamentary Group chair Matt Vickers MP said: "Our HGV driver crisis is far from over and could cause serious problems domestically, particularly in the run-up to Easter."

In November, the Road Haulage Association estimated that the industry was short of 80,000 drivers, with the army even being called upon to remain on standby.

These shortages are particularly noticeable in periods of increased consumer demand, such as Christmas or Easter.

The government has previously attempted to ease the pressure on driver shortages by speeding up driver testing, creating a visa scheme to attract foreign workers and creating HGV driver ‘boot camps’.

Why are there HGV driver shortages?

One reason there is a lack of HGV drivers is due to Brexit, as the UK is no longer part of the single market which means many European drivers have opted to work solely within EU countries.

The pandemic has also impacted the number of HGV drivers in the UK due to travel restrictions.

Last year, Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said that disruption had been ‘minimal’ thanks to the ‘incredible work by retailers and their suppliers’.

She said: “Retailers are increasing pay rates, offering bonuses and introducing new driver training schemes, as well as directly supporting their suppliers in the movement of goods, but Government will need to play its part.

“We are calling on the Government to rapidly increase the number of HGV driving tests taking place, provide temporary visas for EU drivers, and to make changes on how HGV driver training can be funded.”