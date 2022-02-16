Bungalow on sale for £350,000 features giant pylon in the garden
16 February 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 16:20
A bungalow in Southampton on the market for £350,000 comes with an unusual garden feature...
Listen to this article
If you're on the hunt for a new home in the Southampton area, a cute little bungalow on the market in Nursling might be just what you're looking for.
There is a small catch, however, as the property features a huge electricity pylon in the front garden...
The pylon is located right by the front door, and would likely provide a significant obstruction to any views outside the front of the house.
- Rightmove have shared the most viewed houses of 2021
- The top 10 best places to sell homes in the UK revealed - including Newquay and Plymstock
- First look at Disney's new cruise ship 'Disney Wish' as it takes to the water
The listing describes the property as ‘well presented’ and says it's located in a ‘popular area close to the golf course’.
If you can look pass the pylon, the property actually has a great deal going for it - coming complete with two bedrooms, a good size lounge, a conservatory, a garage, a bathroom, and an entrance hall.
As reported by Metro, it's on the market for £350,000, and is located on a quiet street close to some good schools.
The house description reads: "A well presented Detached Bungalow which is located in a popular area close to the Golf Course. Entrance Hall, Lounge with Log Burner, Modern Kitchen, 2 Beds, Shower Room, Conservatory, Garage, Log Store Gas CH."
If you fancy booking a viewing, you can find out more information at Michael Rhodes.