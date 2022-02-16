Bungalow on sale for £350,000 features giant pylon in the garden

The house is on the market for £350,000. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

A bungalow in Southampton on the market for £350,000 comes with an unusual garden feature...

If you're on the hunt for a new home in the Southampton area, a cute little bungalow on the market in Nursling might be just what you're looking for.

There is a small catch, however, as the property features a huge electricity pylon in the front garden...

The pylon is located right by the front door, and would likely provide a significant obstruction to any views outside the front of the house.

The home comes complete with an electricity pylon in the front garden. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

The listing describes the property as ‘well presented’ and says it's located in a ‘popular area close to the golf course’.

It comes complete with a large living room. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

If you can look past the pylon, the house itself looks lovely. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

The bedroom has a lovely wooden floor. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

If you can look pass the pylon, the property actually has a great deal going for it - coming complete with two bedrooms, a good size lounge, a conservatory, a garage, a bathroom, and an entrance hall.

As reported by Metro, it's on the market for £350,000, and is located on a quiet street close to some good schools.

The house description reads: "A well presented Detached Bungalow which is located in a popular area close to the Golf Course. Entrance Hall, Lounge with Log Burner, Modern Kitchen, 2 Beds, Shower Room, Conservatory, Garage, Log Store Gas CH."

If you fancy booking a viewing, you can find out more information at Michael Rhodes.