Bungalow on sale for £350,000 features giant pylon in the garden

16 February 2022, 15:57 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 16:20

The house is on the market for £350,000
The house is on the market for £350,000. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

A bungalow in Southampton on the market for £350,000 comes with an unusual garden feature...

If you're on the hunt for a new home in the Southampton area, a cute little bungalow on the market in Nursling might be just what you're looking for.

There is a small catch, however, as the property features a huge electricity pylon in the front garden...

The pylon is located right by the front door, and would likely provide a significant obstruction to any views outside the front of the house.

The home comes complete with an electricity pylon in the front garden
The home comes complete with an electricity pylon in the front garden. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

The listing describes the property as ‘well presented’ and says it's located in a ‘popular area close to the golf course’.

It comes complete with a large living room
It comes complete with a large living room. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes
If you can look past the pylon, the house itself looks lovely
If you can look past the pylon, the house itself looks lovely. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes
The bedroom has a lovely wooden floor
The bedroom has a lovely wooden floor. Picture: Zoopla/Michael Rhodes

If you can look pass the pylon, the property actually has a great deal going for it - coming complete with two bedrooms, a good size lounge, a conservatory, a garage, a bathroom, and an entrance hall.

As reported by Metro, it's on the market for £350,000, and is located on a quiet street close to some good schools.

The house description reads: "A well presented Detached Bungalow which is located in a popular area close to the Golf Course. Entrance Hall, Lounge with Log Burner, Modern Kitchen, 2 Beds, Shower Room, Conservatory, Garage, Log Store Gas CH."

If you fancy booking a viewing, you can find out more information at Michael Rhodes.

