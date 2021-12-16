Rightmove have shared the most viewed houses of 2021

By Polly Foreman

Rightmove have shared their most-viewed properties of the year - and some of them are absolutely stunning.

Many of us are guilty if wiling away hours browsing houses we'll probably never be able to afford, and 2021 offered us plenty of time to do this.

To mark the end of the year, Rightmove have released their most viewed properties of 2021 - and some of them are absolutely incredible.

Their property expert Tim Bannister said our choices have been reflective of many of us being stuck in lockdown, saying: "This year in property has really been like no other.

"We’ve seen people imagining the life that could be in the countryside, looking at what’s on offer by the coast, and more recently, reigniting their curiosity about the city."

He added: "All of this is apparent in our most viewed homes of the year, where there really is a dream home for everyone, from a London manor house just yards from Hampstead Heath to a coastal escape with direct access to the sea in Cornwall.

"Britain continues to have a real fascination with property this year, and a passion for homes of varying designs, layouts and locations."

Whether it's a mansion previously owned by Robbie Williams or the UK's most remote house (which sounds pretty great right about now...), here are the houses we've all been lusting after this year.

Five-bedroom house in Chigwell, Essex - £15 million

Chigwell's Aspen House. Picture: Rightmove

Its interior is simply stunning. Picture: Rightmove

This stunning Essex property comes complete with five bedrooms, a gym, cinema room, 52 acres of private land, and even its own spa.

Five bedroom house in Cornwall - £2.5million

This Cornwall home looks absolutely incredible. Picture: Rightmove

The house even boasts sea views. Picture: Rightmove

Cornwall has skyrocketed in popularity with house-hunters since the start of the pandemic, and properties don't get much better than this incredible five-bedroom house.

It not only comes with stunning sea views, but also direct access to a creek.

Six-bedroom house in Stockport, Manchester - £4.75million

The home boasts a huge amount of outside space. Picture: Rightmove

This house is surely worth buying for the garden alone, which is huge and completely impeccable.

The stunning property also comes complete with hot tub and cinema room.

Compton Bassett in Wiltshire - £6.75million

Robbie Williams' mansion was put on the market this year. Picture: Rightmove

Just look at that bedroom! Picture: Rightmove

Robbie Williams put his Wiltshire mansion on the market this year - and, as expected, it's absolutely incredible.

The property is set across 72 acres, and features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and even comes with two extra flats, a cottage, and leisure complex.

The Chanters House in Ottery St Mary, Devon - £5.95million

Chanters House dates back to the 14th century. Picture: Rightmove

It features a huge library. Picture: Rightmove

This stunning 10-bedroom home dates back to the 14th century, and comes complete with a huge library that's home to 22,000 books and looks like something out of a film.

Skiddaw House in Keswick, Lake District - £1.5million

Fancy moving to the most remote home in England? Picture: Rightmove

This six-bedroom house in the Lake District is the most remote home in England, which many of us are sure to have fantasised about living in this year.

It's 1,500 metres above sea level, and can only be accessed on foot or with a 4x4.

Ten-bedroom mansion in Highgate, London - POA

This incredible mansion is in London's Highgate. Picture: Rightmove

The house features stunning views. Picture: Rightmove

The incredible house offers stunning views of Hampstead Heath, and comes complete with a glass elevator, indoor pool, and spa facilities.

Five-bedroom house in Knutsford, Cheshire - £7.5million

This Knutsford home comes with a water feature. Picture: Rightmove

This country estate comes with a grand water feature, a tree-lined driveway, and even its own lake.

There is also an indoor swimming pool and gym, as well as five bedrooms.

Five-bedroom apartment in Knightsbridge, London - £26.5million

The interiors in this Knightsbridge home are stunning. Picture: Rightmove

This incredible five-bedroom home features gorgeous high ceilings, and comes complete with its own cinema room.

Four-bedroom house on Evening Hill in Poole - £5.5million

The exterior of this home is stunning. Picture: Rightmove

This home features views over Poole Harbour, and comes complete with its own cinema room and outdoor private bar.

