Mum in stitches at Hermes' hilarious proof of delivery photo featuring her three-year-old's hand

The mum was in hysterics when she saw the photo. Picture: Jam Press

By Heart reporter

A mum has shared the hilarious photo her Hermes delivery driver used as proof of delivery.

A mum was in hysterics after a Hermes driver posted a proof of delivery photo featuring her three-year-old son's hand poking through the letterbox.

Krystle Osborne, 37, from Filey, North Yorkshire, was emailed the photo after the package was delivered, and was legit in stitches after realising little Alfie had 'signed' for it.

In the picture, Alfie’s hand can be seen poking out of the letterbox as the driver holds out the parcel – which is far too big to squeeze through the opening.

Krystle saw the funny side of the situation, and was in hysterics when she saw the photo.

The hilarious photo was emailed to Krystle. Picture: Jam Press

"I got an email notification to say my parcel had been delivered, which I didn't look at straight away,” Krystle told Jam Press.

"With it coming up to Christmas, I've had quite a few and it's always the same chap who delivers from this particular courier.

"The pictures are usually of either my mum’s or brother’s feet in the open doorway as they look after my son and daughter while I'm at work.

"So it wasn't until a few days after I'd received the parcel that I'd actually saw the picture that he'd attached as the proof of delivery which made me laugh out loud.

Three-year-old Alfie 'signed' for the parcel. Picture: Jam Press

"I'm assuming it gave him a giggle too and that's why he submitted it.

"As always, I’m very happy with service I receive from Hermes and am glad the delivery chap has a sense of humour – I laugh every time I look at this picture."