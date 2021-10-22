Mum claims we should change our sheets once a week

22 October 2021, 14:13

How often should you change your bedsheets? (stock images)
How often should you change your bedsheets? (stock images). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

How often should you change your bedsheets? One mum has sparked debate after explaining why she changes her bedsheets weekly.

We all know there's nothing better than fresh clean bedsheets, but there is a general disagreement on how often we should change them.

While some people insist on changing theirs every few days, others are guilty of putting it off for weeks on end.

One mum has sparked debate after revealing that she changes them every week, and gave four reasons why.

Posting to her Instagram @clean_withbecky page, she said: "You need to be changing your bedsheets at least once a week if you have allergies, sweat a lot, sleep naked or sleep with animals in the bed. 

"Husbands and children count as animals."

Becky shared a video to her TikTok page
Becky shared a video to her TikTok page. Picture: TikTok/@clean_withbecky

Her post caused quite a stir, with many people disagreeing with her decision to wash her sheets so often.

One person wrote: "I change mine once or twice a month."

Another added: "Blows my mind people who [do] it fortnightly."

A third said: "Ok who has time to change it three times a week. Weekly is ok, sometime i’m two weeks but NEVER any longer than that, especially in summer."


Becky explained why she changes her sheets every week
Becky explained why she changes her sheets every week. Picture: TikTok/@clean_withbecky

A fourth said they change theirs even more often, with one saying: "I say two to three times a week, I always do it, sometimes everyday."

New York University microbiologist Philip Tierno previously spoke to Business Insider about the the issue, and said that once per week is the ideal amount of time to change your sheets.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

These are the best pumpkin carving ideas of 2021

Pumpkin carving ideas 2021: Cool templates, easy faces, throwing-up pumpkin and more
How long can you keep your Halloween pumpkins for?

How long do pumpkins last before and after carving?

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

The mum has asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)

'I've been pronouncing my baby's name wrong and now I want to change it'
A dad has chosen the perfect baby name by sticking to 12 rules

Dad-to-be chooses perfect baby name by following 12 strict rules

Trending on Heart

Who plays Matthew in You?

Who plays Matthew in You season 3 and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Who plays Gil in You season 2?

Who plays Gil in You and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

My Name is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of My Name are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Who dies in You season 3?

Who dies in You season 3?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer?

TV & Movies

Rebecca Zemek is now loved up with her new boyfriend Ben Michell

Married at First Sight Australia's Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards caught up in cheating scandal

TV & Movies

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning behind-the-scenes footage reveals TV chefs don't cook finished dishes

This Morning

Liam brutally dumped Georgia on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Liam Cooper brutally dumped Georgia Fairweather

TV & Movies

Linda Robson swore on Loose Women yesterday

Linda Robson forced to apologise after swearing live on Loose Women

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan has spoken out about Ruth Langsford

Coleen Nolan says it was 'horrendous' when Ruth Langsford was replaced on This Morning

TV & Movies

Adam Munroe is played by Charlie Wernham

EastEnders fans recognise new character Aaron Monroe

TV & Movies

Who plays Cary Conrad in You?

Who plays Cary Conrad in You season 3 and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Joe Swash praises Stacey Solomon in adorable new video of Rex and Rose

Celebrities

Booka Nile and Brett Helling are no longer together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Booka Nile and Brett Helling?

TV & Movies