The incredible £1.50 hack allows you to store wrapping paper tidily and out of sight

A TikTok user has shared a clever hack to storing your wrapping paper out of sight (stock images). Picture: Getty

A woman has shared a handy hack that helps ensure wrapping paper doesn't take up space in your home.

For many of us, wrapping paper is an essential part of Christmas - but we all know the struggle of trying to find somewhere to keep it when it's not in use.

The rolls are generally bulky, and can take up a huge amount of room during the 11 months it's not needed - but one woman has shared a handy hack to store it away out of sight.

TikTok account Countdown to Christmas revealed that they put the wrapping paper into plastic suit covers, before zipping them up and hanging them up in the wardrobe with a hanger.

The clever hack was shared to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@countdowntilchristmas21

Many users rushed to comment their approval of the hack, with one writing: "Brilliant - I am doing this."

Another added: "Now that IS a good idea", while a third wrote: "omg this is so smart!"

Some, however, questioned whether the hack would work for them, with one writing: "who has space for that in the wardrobe?"

Another added: "Does anyone actually have room on their wardrobe to do this? Because I don’t."