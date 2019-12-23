Mum's 'genius' mop handle hack makes Christmas wrapping effortless

A mum has revealed a hack to taking the stress out of Christmas wrapping. Picture: Facebook

A mum has revealed her clever hack to taking the stress out of Christmas wrapping.

A mum has shared a hack to taking the stress out of Christmas present wrapping - and all you'll need is a mop handle and some chairs.

Writing on Facebook page Extreme Budget DIY and Life Hacks, Amanda Coulter revealed that she had discovered a way of making wrapping presents effortless.

Wrapping presents can be a stressful experience... (stock image). Picture: Getty

She revealed that she puts the mop handle through the roll of wrapping paper and balancing it in a chair - this stops the paper from rolling back on itself during the wrapping process.

Sharing photos of the hack, Amanda wrote alongside it: "I hate wrapping presents at the best of time. No more paper rolling back at you. A simple mop handle stops me from loosing my S**t."

The hack has been praised by other parents on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The comment section was flooded with praise for the hack, with one writing: "Why wasn’t this posted a few weeks ago. That would of saved me drinking 3 bottles of wine!!"

Another added: "Wow that's a great idea hun xx."

