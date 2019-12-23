Mum's 'genius' mop handle hack makes Christmas wrapping effortless
23 December 2019, 13:45
A mum has revealed her clever hack to taking the stress out of Christmas wrapping.
A mum has shared a hack to taking the stress out of Christmas present wrapping - and all you'll need is a mop handle and some chairs.
Writing on Facebook page Extreme Budget DIY and Life Hacks, Amanda Coulter revealed that she had discovered a way of making wrapping presents effortless.
She revealed that she puts the mop handle through the roll of wrapping paper and balancing it in a chair - this stops the paper from rolling back on itself during the wrapping process.
Sharing photos of the hack, Amanda wrote alongside it: "I hate wrapping presents at the best of time. No more paper rolling back at you. A simple mop handle stops me from loosing my S**t."
The comment section was flooded with praise for the hack, with one writing: "Why wasn’t this posted a few weeks ago. That would of saved me drinking 3 bottles of wine!!"
Another added: "Wow that's a great idea hun xx."
