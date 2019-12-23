Mum's 'genius' mop handle hack makes Christmas wrapping effortless

23 December 2019, 13:45

A mum has revealed a hack to taking the stress out of Christmas wrapping
A mum has revealed a hack to taking the stress out of Christmas wrapping. Picture: Facebook

A mum has revealed her clever hack to taking the stress out of Christmas wrapping.

A mum has shared a hack to taking the stress out of Christmas present wrapping - and all you'll need is a mop handle and some chairs.

Writing on Facebook page Extreme Budget DIY and Life Hacks, Amanda Coulter revealed that she had discovered a way of making wrapping presents effortless.

Read more: Here’s how you and your children can spot Santa and his sleigh in the sky on Christmas Eve

Wrapping presents can be a stressful experience... (stock image)
Wrapping presents can be a stressful experience... (stock image). Picture: Getty

She revealed that she puts the mop handle through the roll of wrapping paper and balancing it in a chair - this stops the paper from rolling back on itself during the wrapping process.

Sharing photos of the hack, Amanda wrote alongside it: "I hate wrapping presents at the best of time. No more paper rolling back at you. A simple mop handle stops me from loosing my S**t."

Read more: Genius mum claims homemade ‘Christmas morning box’ is the key to a stress-free day

The hack has been praised by other parents on Facebook
The hack has been praised by other parents on Facebook. Picture: Facebook

The comment section was flooded with praise for the hack, with one writing: "Why wasn’t this posted a few weeks ago. That would of saved me drinking 3 bottles of wine!!"

Another added: "Wow that's a great idea hun xx."

More hacks on Heart:

Woman reveals ‘genius’ hack that keeps your vacuum cleaner smelling fresh for just £2

Rid your vacuum cleaner of hair with this 59p hack

Woman reveals genius limescale hack which transforms dirty taps in seconds using 2p coin

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

These are the Christmas sins the UK are committing this year

These are the worst Christmas sins in the UK, from re-gifting presents to eating advent chocolate in one sitting

Christmas

Here's where you can get the best Boxing Day sales

Boxing Day sales 2019: Best deals from Amazon, Next, Argos and more
Try spotting Santa on his sleigh this Christmas Eve

Here’s how you and your children can spot Santa and his sleigh in the sky on Christmas Eve

Christmas

Florence found a note in one of her Christmas cards

Tesco halts production of charity Christmas cards after girl, 6, finds plea for help 'from prison slaves'

Trending on Heart

Caroline Flack arrived at court today

Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton ahead of trial in March

Celebrities

James Corden has opened up about the struggles of writing the Christmas special

James Corden says Gavin & Stacey Xmas special was 'dead' before being saved by 'best scene ever'

TV & Movies

Joe Wicks welcomed his second baby earlier this month

Joe Wicks reveals name of newborn son as he spends ‘first week of life in hospital’ due to infection

Celebrities

Victoria and David were loved-up on the dance floor at the star-studded bash

Victoria Beckham kisses David in rare public display of affection at Cruz and Harper's christening

Celebrities

A mum has revealed her Christmas day life hack

Genius mum claims homemade ‘Christmas morning box’ is the key to a stress-free day