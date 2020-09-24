Can you still get a takeaway after 10pm? New rules explained

Pubs and restaurants must now close at 10pm - but can you still get a takeaway, Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats after that time?

Today (Thursday 23 September), a new law makes it mandatory for restaurants to close at 10pm in England

The rule was brought in in response to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country, and was announced by Boris Johnson earlier this week.

A No.10 spokesperson previously said: "No-one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses.

"We know this won't be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the NHS."

Takeaways will be available after 10pm. Picture: Getty

Can you get a takeaway after 10pm? Will Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats still be working?

While restaurants must close for customers at 10pm, they can still operate a delivery service between 10pm and 5am.

The Prime Minister said: "There will be a legal requirement for the hospitality sector to operate with table service.

"The same [10pm closure rules] will apply to takeaways but deliveries can continue thereafter."

A Deliveroo spokesperson told the Mirror: "Our amazing customers will still be able to order their favourite takeaways, groceries and essentials from the Deliveroo app, even after 10pm.

"We are here to deliver and ensure that people can get the food they need and also support their local restaurants during this pandemic."

And an Uber Eats spokesperson added: "The Prime Minister has clearly stated that delivery services will remain available, which means you can continue to order from your favourite restaurant via the Uber Eats app, even after 10pm.

"So whether it is a late night coffee, an early morning pancake, or anything in between, we are here for you."

How long will the curfew be in place for?

It is not known how long the curfew will be in place, but Boris Johnson did say that the new measures could continue for the next six months.

