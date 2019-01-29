Everyone needs this genius £1 car de-icer hack in their lives this winter

This genius winter hack will make your mornings a lot easier . Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

With ice and snow on the way, this amazing de-icing hack will speed up your morning routine.

As much as we may want to deny it, winter is truly here.

With weather warnings of ice and snow being issued, it’s time for dressing gowns in the morning, laying your socks on the radiator and – of course – getting up fifteen minutes early to defrost and de-ice your car.

An annoying job, right? Well, one man’s hack for de-icing his car in record time has gone viral – and it’s a hack everyone needs this winter.

The hack uses £1 sandwich bags . Picture: Getty

.

Daniel Harris shared a post on Facebook which went viral with 2.3 million views in less than a week, showing the man de-icing his car with a sandwich bag.

In the video, Daniel has filled up a sandwich bag with hot water and is slowly dragging it across his window.

He captioned the video: “Hot water in a food bag and bam you’ve got a de-icer and a handwarmer. Works a treat, and it’s fast!”

Daniel uses hot tap water so he can safely hold the bag and so it lowers the risk of him cracking his screen.

The great news is this hack will cost you no more than £1, with sandwich bags costing around a pound in your favourite supermarkets.

After the video went viral, people started sharing their love for the shared hack.

One person shared that the technique was a “game changer”, while another added “genius idea”.