'I plan to charge guests £35 to attend my husband's birthday party'

A woman has sparked debate after charging guests to attend her husband's party. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has asked if it's okay to charge her friends and family to come to her husband's birthday.

A woman has sparked debate after she asked if it was reasonable to charge guests to come to her husband's party.

The anonymous Mumsnet user said her other half has a big birthday coming up and she is hoping to throw a celebration for around ten people.

She wrote: “I have some ideas for activities, but the cost is roughly £35 per person.

“Is it OK to invite people and tell them they have to pay for themselves or should I pay for everyone?”

A woman has asked whether she can charge people to attend her husband's birthday. Picture: Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, the post received hundreds of comments, with people totally divided over whether it was acceptable for guests to pay.

“Generally speaking I think it’s better to do what you can afford than asking people to pay, but only you know your friends,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I think it’s very rude to invite people to celebrate an event and then expect the guests to pay,” while a third agreed: “I would say if you invite, you pay.”

Others suggested it was okay to ask for money if it was an activity, with someone saying: “I think it depends, if it’s a party and you want them to cover food and drink that’s a bit off.

“However if I received a text from a friend ‘it’s my husband's birthday I thought we could all go paint-balling, it will be £35 each’ I wouldn’t think twice about paying.”

While someone else agreed: “I think it’s completely fine to ask people to pay if it’s an activity etc, I’d be happy with that for a friends birthday, I wouldn’t expect to have a ticket paid for me.”

Another user added: “I think if you say it right from the start, then you give people the option to come or not - they are adults - they can make the choice without you feeling guilty.”

The woman later revealed that her husband had previously organised an activity for her birthday and paid for everyone’s tickets.

She added: "I might need to think about something else. £350 is a lot of money (for me)."

