What to buy your Disney-obsessed friend this Christmas

What to get the Disney-loving adult in your life. Picture: Disney

The best gifts to buy any Disney-obsessed adult in your life - including homeware, clothes and pyjamas

Anyone with a pair of eyes and ears with access to a television will be aware it's been a huge year for Disney. We've had the release of the Lion King, the arrival of Disney+ - and even one company who wants to pay you to watch Disney films.

This means that there's a whole lot of magical merchandise on the market right now - so Christmas shopping for any Disney-obsessed person in your life has never been easier.

As well as the usual toys and games, there's also been a boom in adult homeware, clothes and pyjamas. Here are our picks of the best.

Disney License Lion King PJ Short Set - £12.80 - Boohoo

Disney License Lion King PJ Short Set. Picture: Boohoo

Thanks to the success of the live action film, Lion King clothes are everywhere right now - and these pyjamas are bang on trend.

Click here to buy.

Disney License Lion King Pyjama Set - £14.40 - Boohoo

Disney License Lion King Pyjama Set. Picture: Boohoo

A slightly cosier take on the above, this set is perfect for winter months looming ahead.

Click here to buy.

Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set - £17 - George at Asda

Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set. Picture: George

For the diehard fans who think about Disney every sleeping as well as waking moment, this duvet set is the ideal gift.

Click here to buy.

Disney Pink Miss Piggy T-shirt - PrettyLittleThing - £15

Disney Pink Miss Piggy t-shirt. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Disney t-shirts aren't just for sleeping in - she'll be rocking this Miss Piggy top all day long, too.

Click here to buy.

Pink Disney Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Onesie - PrettyLittleThing - £30

Pink Disney Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Onesie. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Get prepped for the winter in this ridiculously cosy Minnie Mouse onesie.

Click here to buy.

Black Disney Villains Oversized T-shirt - PrettyLittleThing - £15

Black Disney Villains Oversized T-shirt. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

Thought Disney couldn't be edgy? Think again...

Click here to buy.

Spectrum X Disney Ursula Shell 10 Piece Brush Set - PrettyLittleThing - £64

Spectrum X Disney Ursula Shell 10 Piece Brush Set. Picture: PrettyLittleThing

This Disney-themed brush set is perfect for make-up lovers - it's also reduced, so snap it up quick!

Click here to buy.

Disney Princess Mugs - Primark - £6

Disney Princess Mugs. Picture: Primark

Work mugs don't get much better than these - and they're ridiculously cheap at only £3 each.

Click here to buy.

Disney Faux Plant - Primark - £5

Disney Faux Plant. Picture: Primark

Know a Disney fan who's terrible at keeping plants alive? why not kill two birds with one stone with this Minnie Mouse faux plant?

Click here to buy.

Guardians of The Galaxy Doormat - £14.99 - Truffleshuffle

Guardians of the Galaxy doormat. Picture: Disney Store

If your pal's the kind of person who wants the world to know about their Disney obsession, this Guardians of The Galaxy doormat is ideal.

Click here to buy.

Disney Princess Denim Jacket - £79.99 - Truffleshuffle

Disney Princess Denim Jacket. Picture: Disney

Denim jackets and Disney are two things that will never go out of style - so why not marry them both?

Click here to buy.

Minnie Mouse jumper - Disney Store - £30

Minnie Mouse Holiday Cheer Christmas Jumper. Picture: Disney

This Minnie Mouse Christmas jumper is so cosy they'll be wearing it all year round.

Click here to buy.