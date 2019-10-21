You can get paid to watch and review 30 Disney films in 30 days

21 October 2019, 12:39

Fancy getting paid to watch Disney?
Fancy getting paid to watch Disney? Picture: Disney/Getty

Calling all Disney lovers: the dreamiest of dream jobs is here

Reviews.org is offering Disney fans the unbelievable chance to get paid to watch 30 movies or shows in 30 days.

The lucky film buff will get $1,000 (£770) for doing so, but it is only available in America at the moment.

Read more: Disney just released a new trailer for their remake of Lady and The Tramp, and it includes the famous spaghetti scene

The website launched the opportunity to get some user feedback on Disney+, the new Disney streaming service, which is due to launch on 19 November 2019.

Disney+ is launching next month
Disney+ is launching next month. Picture: Disney

Catherine McNally, a writer at Reviews.org, said of a prospective candidate: "We think it goes without saying that we’re looking for someone who really, really loves Disney."

Read more: Disney has launched a sock advent calendar at Boots and it's already on offer!

The reviews site also states applicants must "be swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon" - which goes without saying.

The successful applicant will also receive a free annual subscription to Disney+, as well as a movie-watching kit that includes a Mickey Mouse blanket, cups and a Pixar popcorn machine.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over, and include a video review of their favourite Disney movie.

You must enter before 7 November 2019, and can do so at www.reviews.org.

