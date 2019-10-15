Disney just released a new trailer for their remake of Lady and The Tramp, and it includes the famous spaghetti scene

Lady and The Tramp, the remake, will be available from Disney+ next month
We don’t have too long to wait now until the Disney remake of Lady and The Tramp is released.

With excitement mounting for the live action remake of the famous 1955 Disney film Lady and The Tramp, a new trailer has dropped.

Disney released the new trailer on 15th October, revealing more details about the upcoming film – and it includes a lot of the original iconic scenes.

Not only do we get a sneak peek into the famous spaghetti scene, but we’re also introduced to the mischievous Siamese cats.

The remake appears to follow the same storyline as the original, which tells the love story of Lady, a pedigree dog from a wealthy family, and Tramp, a street dog.

The famous spaghetti eating scene is in the new trailer
The new trailer teases the Disney remake
The pair of canines fall in love with each other after Lady’s family welcome a daughter, Lulu, and their pet becomes second best.

The remake stars a lot of famous faces, including Tessa Thompson as Lady, Justin Theroux as Tramp, Sam Elliot as Trusty, Benedict Wong as Bull and Janelle Monáe as Peggy – who also sings the film’s most iconic song He’s A Tramp.

Also starring in the film is Ashley Jenson as Jackie, Ken Jeong as Joe, F.Murray Abraham as Tony and Kiersey Clemons as Darling.

Of course there are many dogs also set to become famous, including Monte who plays Tramp, and Rose the Cocker Spaniel, who plays Lady.

We also get a look at the mischievous Siamese cats
Monte was saved from a kill-shelter in New Mexico, rescued by Halo Animal Rescue, and was adopted by Mark Forbes, one of the film’s animal trainers.

The film will be released on 12th November on Disney+, the company’s new streaming service.

