Disney has launched a sock advent calendar at Boots and it's already on offer!

Head down to your nearest boots to get your hands on the amazing calendar. Picture: PA

This is absolutely perfect as a gift for any Disney obsessives in your family!

Disney fans, listen up! Boots have just launched the most amazing advent calendar (albeit way in advance) and collaborated with all of our favourite characters.

If you're a fan of socks - and who isn't - then you're in for a treat as you can grab a '12 Socks of Christmas' calendar for only £30.

READ MORE: Disneyland Paris are opening a brand new Marvel-themed hotel complete with Avengers bedrooms

For only £30 you can grab the massive calendar that's keep your toes warm all winter. Picture: Boots

This may sound on the pricer side but when you work it out, every pair is only £2.50, and they are absolutely adorable.

The high street store are already selling the magical calendar in shops and online and as if that wasn't enough - it's on offer too!

You can grab three of the calendars for the price of two, which is perfect if you're picking them up as Christmas presents.

That means they'll work out as £20 each if you're making the most of the offer.

Featured on the calendar is a variety of different Disney heroes and villas, from Mickey Mouse, Dumbo and Olaf to Bambi and even Cruelle DeVille.

The set will fit a ladies size 4-8 and the socks included are all the same ankle-socks style.

Of course, if you don't fancy purchasing three of the sock calendar you can make the most of the 3-for-2 offer with a bunch of Boots' different calendars.

All of your favourite characters feature on a variety of designs. Picture: Boots

They also have a gorgeous Yankee Candle calendar available in the offer which has a variety of festive tealights and votive candles included.

Also, Harry Potter fans can get their fix as there's a beauty calendar themed all things Potter in the deal.