Disney has launched a sock advent calendar at Boots and it's already on offer!

18 September 2019, 17:39

Head down to your nearest boots to get your hands on the amazing calendar
Head down to your nearest boots to get your hands on the amazing calendar. Picture: PA

This is absolutely perfect as a gift for any Disney obsessives in your family!

Disney fans, listen up! Boots have just launched the most amazing advent calendar (albeit way in advance) and collaborated with all of our favourite characters.

If you're a fan of socks - and who isn't - then you're in for a treat as you can grab a '12 Socks of Christmas' calendar for only £30.

READ MORE: Disneyland Paris are opening a brand new Marvel-themed hotel complete with Avengers bedrooms

For only £30 you can grab the massive calendar that's keep your toes warm all winter
For only £30 you can grab the massive calendar that's keep your toes warm all winter. Picture: Boots

This may sound on the pricer side but when you work it out, every pair is only £2.50, and they are absolutely adorable.

The high street store are already selling the magical calendar in shops and online and as if that wasn't enough - it's on offer too!

You can grab three of the calendars for the price of two, which is perfect if you're picking them up as Christmas presents.

That means they'll work out as £20 each if you're making the most of the offer.

Featured on the calendar is a variety of different Disney heroes and villas, from Mickey Mouse, Dumbo and Olaf to Bambi and even Cruelle DeVille.

The set will fit a ladies size 4-8 and the socks included are all the same ankle-socks style.

Of course, if you don't fancy purchasing three of the sock calendar you can make the most of the 3-for-2 offer with a bunch of Boots' different calendars.

All of your favourite characters feature on a variety of designs
All of your favourite characters feature on a variety of designs. Picture: Boots

They also have a gorgeous Yankee Candle calendar available in the offer which has a variety of festive tealights and votive candles included.

Also, Harry Potter fans can get their fix as there's a beauty calendar themed all things Potter in the deal.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Travel experts have listed the coolest neighbourhoods from around the world.

World's 50 COOLEST neighbourhoods have been revealed – and FOUR are in the UK

Travel

Choosing a baby name is a big decision

From Agatha to Norris: The top 100 vintage baby names set to make a comeback
How to check if your flight is affected by Ryanair's pilot walkouts.

Ryanair strikes: Which airports are affected, why are pilots walking out and what are the dates?
Are there any poisonous spiders in the UK?

Spiders in the UK: What species do we have and are they poisonous?
The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer

£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon shared the handy mum hack with her Instagram followers.

Stacey Solomon shocks fans with clever 'new mum hack' that makes going to the toilet SO MUCH easier

Celebrities

The boys are back for a two venue tour

Westlife 2020 tour: Where to buy pre-sale tickets for London Wembley and Cork shows

Music

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield burst into laughter during the fashion segment

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left red-faced over hilarious ‘camel toe’ blunder on This Morning

Celebrities

Bobby was visibly boozed up on the show

Bobby Davro turns up 'still drunk' for GMB as Susanna Reid claims she can 'smell the fumes'

TV & Movies

Gregg Wallace shows off his slimmed-down torso on Instagram.

Gregg Wallace strips off for steamy six-pack selfie as he reveals FOUR STONE weight loss

Celebrities

Fans were gutted to see him go

Bake Off viewers brand show 'a fix' after Phil Thorne is sent home despite Priya O'Shea's big blunders

TV & Movies