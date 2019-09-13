Disneyland Paris is opening a Marvel hotel, complete with Avengers-themed rooms

Disneyland Paris are opening a New York-inspired hotel dedicated to all things Marvel. Picture: Disney

By Alice Dear

Disney are bringing a slice of New York City to their Paris park as they announce their plans for a Marvel hotel.

If you love all things Marvel, you’ll be over the moon to hear about Disneyland Paris’ new Marvel-themed hotel.

During the Disneyland Paris Media Expo this week, the brand revealed an insight into Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

Marking 80 years of the world of Marvel, the hotel will celebrate all things Avengers with the design, with no detail being spared in bringing the stories to life.

The hotel is inspired by the city of New York in it’s atmosphere and design, where many of the Marvel heroes live.

Guests will be able to book Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel as of November 5, 2019. Picture: Disney

Disney have collaborated with more than 50 artists from Marvel Comics and Studios to make sure the hotel pays tribute to the Marvel world in the best way, designing over 300 pieces of artwork for the hotel.

While all rooms will be graced with comic book covers, posters, illustrations and original sketches, the Empire State Club rooms will specifically honour Iron Man.

The hotel will also include dining and bar options including the Manhattan Restaurant, the Downtown Restaurant, the Skyline Bar and Lounge Bar – all created to transport you to New York and the world of Marvel.

The hotel will include the Marvel Design Studio, where children can learn how to draw everyone from Captain America to the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy. Picture: Disney

What’s even better is that during their stay, guests can meet their favourite characters around the hotel as they encounter Spider-Man, Iron Man and Thor.

The hotel will also include other amenities such as the Metro Health Club, the Metro Pool and Marvel Design Studio, where children can learn how to draw everyone from Captain America to the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The rooms will feature over 300 pieces of Marvel artwork. Picture: Disney

This news comes the same week Disneyland Paris announce their plans to build three new areas in the famous park, with one dedicated to Marvel – the Avengers Campus.

Guests will be able to book Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel as of November 5, 2019. The Hotel is expected to open in the summer 2020.