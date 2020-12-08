Can you find Santa's hat amongst the garden tools in this fun brainteaser?

8 December 2020, 13:54

See if you can find Santa's lost hat quicker than 35 seconds...
See if you can find Santa's lost hat quicker than 35 seconds... Picture: Ace Sheds

Who knew Father Christmas had such green fingers? Judging by this fun puzzle, he has a shed packed full of tools... but can you find his iconic hat?

Finally we know what Father Christmas does for the other 364 days of the year - he potters about in the garden.

In this new brainteaser, his iconic white-bobbled red hat is hidden amongst a huge array of outdoor tools and flowers.

The puzzle has been created by Ace Sheds to spread some joy at this time of year, and they claim that 35 seconds is the quickest anybody has solved it... so far. 

Have a go at the puzzle below...

Santa's hat is somewhere in this picture... can you spot it?
Santa's hat is somewhere in this picture... can you spot it? Picture: Ace Sheds

Scroll down to see the answer....

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The blue circle highlights where Santa's hat can be found
The blue circle highlights where Santa's hat can be found. Picture: Ace Sheds

If you want more tricky tests, see if you can find the one clean-shaven Nutcracker in this picture. Unbelievably, it is even trickier than this one!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here are some exciting ways to enjoy Christmas pud

Delicious recipes to use up leftover Christmas pudding, from cake pops to crumble
The Elf has left the Shelf... and invaded these Zoom calls - but can you find him?

Seven elves are hiding in this picture of a virtual office Christmas party... but can you find them?
Cooking your turkey on the BBQ might be a new favourite Christmas tradition

Cooking your Christmas turkey on the BBQ 'is quicker and tastier' than in the oven
The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook

Woman shares genius £10 coat rail hack to keep toys tidy

NHS staff nurse Santa Clause back to health in emotional charity Christmas advert

NHS staff nurse Santa Claus back to health in emotional charity Christmas advert

Trending on Heart

Are you ready to take on this tricky puzzle?

How quickly can you find the nutcracker without a moustache in this tricky puzzle?
William Hanson dubbed tinsel not acceptable as a Christmas tree decoration

This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

This Morning

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

TV & Movies

Frances and Patrick won the Euromillions last year

Winners of £115million Euromillions jackpot reveal they've given half away
Test your festive song knowledge with this fun quiz

Can you guess the Christmas songs from the emojis? Try our tricky festive quiz