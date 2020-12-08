How quickly can you find the nutcracker without a moustache in this tricky puzzle?

8 December 2020, 13:24

Are you ready to take on this tricky puzzle?
Are you ready to take on this tricky puzzle? Picture: Heart

The puzzle creators claim that on average the puzzle takes 46 seconds for people to spot the odd one out – so how long will it take you?

Give your eyes a break from watching Christmas movies, and give this festive puzzle a go.

Somewhere in the below picture is a single nutcracker man without a moustache.

Sounds like an easy find? You might be surprised!

It was created by home furnishings retailer Terrys and the combination of bright and festive colours makes this challenge more difficult than you might expect.

Further down the page you'll be able to get the answer to where to find the clean shaved soldier - and don't forget to vote in our poll to let us know whether or not you found him.

Good luck!

Can you find the one Nutcracker without facial hair in the picture below?

Take a good look at this picture, can you find the one clean-shaven Nutcracker?
Take a good look at this picture, can you find the one clean-shaven Nutcracker? Picture: Terrys

Scroll down to see the answer...

.

.

.

.

Read more: Can you guess the Christmas songs from the emojis?

.

.

.

The answer to this incredibly hard brainteaser is circled
The answer to this incredibly hard brainteaser is circled. Picture: Terrys

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Here are some exciting ways to enjoy Christmas pud

Delicious recipes to use up leftover Christmas pudding, from cake pops to crumble
The Elf has left the Shelf... and invaded these Zoom calls - but can you find him?

Seven elves are hiding in this picture of a virtual office Christmas party... but can you find them?
Cooking your turkey on the BBQ might be a new favourite Christmas tradition

Cooking your Christmas turkey on the BBQ 'is quicker and tastier' than in the oven
See if you can find Santa's lost hat quicker than 35 seconds...

Can you find Santa's hat amongst the garden tools in this fun brainteaser?
The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook

Woman shares genius £10 coat rail hack to keep toys tidy

Trending on Heart

NHS staff nurse Santa Clause back to health in emotional charity Christmas advert

NHS staff nurse Santa Claus back to health in emotional charity Christmas advert
William Hanson dubbed tinsel not acceptable as a Christmas tree decoration

This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

This Morning

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

TV & Movies

Frances and Patrick won the Euromillions last year

Winners of £115million Euromillions jackpot reveal they've given half away
Test your festive song knowledge with this fun quiz

Can you guess the Christmas songs from the emojis? Try our tricky festive quiz