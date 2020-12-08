How quickly can you find the nutcracker without a moustache in this tricky puzzle?

On Air Now
8 December 2020, 13:24
The puzzle creators claim that on average the puzzle takes 46 seconds for people to spot the odd one out – so how long will it take you?
Give your eyes a break from watching Christmas movies, and give this festive puzzle a go.
Somewhere in the below picture is a single nutcracker man without a moustache.
Sounds like an easy find? You might be surprised!
It was created by home furnishings retailer Terrys and the combination of bright and festive colours makes this challenge more difficult than you might expect.
Further down the page you'll be able to get the answer to where to find the clean shaved soldier - and don't forget to vote in our poll to let us know whether or not you found him.
Good luck!
Scroll down to see the answer...
