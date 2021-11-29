Can you spot five differences between these two Christmas scenes?
29 November 2021, 12:50
Suspect your eyes have gone 'funny' from watching one too many Christmas films? Give them a workout with this tricky spot the difference brainteaser...
Here at Heart we LOVE Christmas as much as we love puzzles and brainteasers, so this festive spot the difference has really gone down a treat in the office.
There are five differences between these two cosy pictures - and a cheeky elf hidden in there, too!
It was made by the team at Conservatoryland who have challenged the nation to spot the five differences as quickly as they can... and trust us, it is not easy!
Scroll down for the answers!
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
No peeking!
.
.
.
.
.
.
The 5 differences:
- Candy cane flipped on the tree
- Christmas present missing its bow
- A spot missing on the stocking
- The snowman’s button missing
- The reindeer’s antler missing