Can you spot five differences between these two Christmas scenes?

We have a very tricky Christmas challenge for you! Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Suspect your eyes have gone 'funny' from watching one too many Christmas films? Give them a workout with this tricky spot the difference brainteaser...

Here at Heart we LOVE Christmas as much as we love puzzles and brainteasers, so this festive spot the difference has really gone down a treat in the office.

There are five differences between these two cosy pictures - and a cheeky elf hidden in there, too!

It was made by the team at Conservatoryland who have challenged the nation to spot the five differences as quickly as they can... and trust us, it is not easy!

Take a good look at this picture. Picture: conservatoryland.co.uk

Now study this image to see if you can identify five differences between it and the picture above. Picture: conservatoryland.co.uk

Scroll down for the answers!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

No peeking!

.

.

.

.

.

.

The five differences are circled in red - did you spot them all? Picture: conservatoryland.co.uk

The 5 differences: