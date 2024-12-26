How to dispose of a Christmas tree in four easy ways

26 December 2024, 08:00

People will be disposing their Christmas trees over the festive period
People will be disposing their Christmas trees over the festive period. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How do you get rid of a Christmas tree? Here are all of the ways you can dispose of your tree.

The festive period is the most wonderful time of the year, with exciting television and Xmas songs taking over our lives in December.

As the Christmas season winds down, many of us will putting our decorations away for another year. However, some people will be keen to get rid of their tree.

Whether you have a real or artificial Christmas tree, there are many ways you can dispose of it in an environmentally friendly way.

Here are some simple ways you can get rid of your Christmas tree.

Many have been wondering how to dispose of a Christmas tree correctly
Many have been wondering how to dispose of a Christmas tree correctly. Picture: Alamy

How to dispose of Christmas tree

Once the festivities are over, the best way to dispose of a Christmas tree is by recycling or replanting it.

According to the Government website, those wishing to get rid of their Xmas tree could: "Replant your potted Christmas tree in a garden to give it a new lease of life. You could also add bird feeders to provide shelter for wildlife."

They also suggest the public should: "Drop your tree off at a recycling centre where it can be turned into chippings for paths or turned into soil", as well as recommending you check with your local council to see if they have collection service.

The website also states: "Look for an organisation or charity that offers a ‘treecyling’ service where it could be used to build effective flood barriers in communities around the UK."

There are many ways you can dispose of a Christmas tree
There are many ways you can dispose of a Christmas tree. Picture: Alamy

Former Environment Minister Rebecca Pow says: "If you have a tree with its roots still attached, then replanting your Christmas tree is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and help our efforts to plant more trees.

"But if replanting is not an option, make sure to check what collection and recycling services are available where you live.

"Alternatively, if you have a compost bin or heap, then you could break up your tree and add it to the compost.If, however, you have an artificial tree, then make sure to look at ways of keeping them for future Christmases so they don’t end up in landfill where they can take centuries to decompose."

