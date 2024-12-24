Where is Santa now? How track Santa this Christmas Eve

Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When will Santa be in the UK and how can you track him? Here is everything you need to know this Christmas Eve.

Christmas is here and as we settle in to watch some cracking festive television on December 24th, lots of us are counting down the hours until Santa arrives!

Each year NORAD allows us to discover where Father Christmas is in the world and when we can expect to see him in the UK.

While Santa begins his journey early on Christmas Eve, we want to make sure we're asleep by the time he arrives in the UK so he can deliver our presents!

Here's how you can track Santa and find out when he will be in your area on Christmas Eve!

Many children will be looking for Santa on Christmas Eve. Picture: Getty

When will Santa be in the UK?

Father Christmas is expected to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland between 9pm to midnight on Christmas Eve. However if he notices the children in the home are awake he'll skip your house and come back later.

Santa begins his travels in New Zealand and Australia on December 24th, before making his way to Japan where he will continue on to the rest of Asia. He will then continue on to Africa, Europe, Canada, the USA and finish off in South America before returning to the North Pole.

Santa will be travelling around the UK on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Santa's exact location is followed by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), who use their high-tech equipment to track where Father Christmas is in the world.

They've been keeping an eye on Santa's whereabouts for almost 70 years now, so they are pretty accurate!

To find Santa's exact location on Christmas Eve you can visit NORAD's website here.