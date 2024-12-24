Where is Santa now? How track Santa this Christmas Eve

24 December 2024, 08:00

Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve
Santa can be tracked on Christmas Eve. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When will Santa be in the UK and how can you track him? Here is everything you need to know this Christmas Eve.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is here and as we settle in to watch some cracking festive television on December 24th, lots of us are counting down the hours until Santa arrives!

Each year NORAD allows us to discover where Father Christmas is in the world and when we can expect to see him in the UK.

While Santa begins his journey early on Christmas Eve, we want to make sure we're asleep by the time he arrives in the UK so he can deliver our presents!

Here's how you can track Santa and find out when he will be in your area on Christmas Eve!

Many children will be looking for Santa on Christmas Eve
Many children will be looking for Santa on Christmas Eve. Picture: Getty

When will Santa be in the UK?

Father Christmas is expected to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland between 9pm to midnight on Christmas Eve. However if he notices the children in the home are awake he'll skip your house and come back later.

Santa begins his travels in New Zealand and Australia on December 24th, before making his way to Japan where he will continue on to the rest of Asia. He will then continue on to Africa, Europe, Canada, the USA and finish off in South America before returning to the North Pole.

Santa will be travelling around the UK on Christmas Eve
Santa will be travelling around the UK on Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Santa's exact location is followed by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), who use their high-tech equipment to track where Father Christmas is in the world.

They've been keeping an eye on Santa's whereabouts for almost 70 years now, so they are pretty accurate!

To find Santa's exact location on Christmas Eve you can visit NORAD's website here.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

It's A Wonderful life is a festive favourite

It's A Wonderful Life: 14 facts you didn't know about the Christmas classic

Showbiz

White Christmas is a festive classic

White Christmas: 13 facts you didn't know about the festive film

TV & Movies

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

The Christmas Day schedule has been revealed

Christmas Day TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

Petrol stations on Christmas Day operate different opening hours

Are petrol stations open on Christmas Day and Boxing Day? Opening hours revealed

Trending on Heart

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day 2025

Full list of shops and services open on New Year's Day

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Showbiz

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The cases for and against

TV & Movies

When does The Traitors start?

When does The Traitors start? Season 3 release date and time confirmed

TV & Movies

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day

Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

Weather

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Busy train station

When are the December 2024 train strikes? Dates, time and services affected this Christmas

Grace Dent has been confirmed as Gregg Wallace's replacement on MasterChef

Grace Dent revealed as new MasterChef judge after Gregg Wallace steps back

Showbiz

Eamonn Holmes has reached out to Ruth Langsford after her mum was injured

Eamonn Holmes reaches out to Ruth Langsford as her mum remains in hospital

Showbiz

Christmas weddings are becoming more and more popular

Can you get married on Christmas Day in the UK?

The Christmas Eve TV schedule has been revealed

Christmas Eve TV schedule: What films, TV shows and specials are on?

Showbiz

Freddie Flintoff in 2024

Freddie Flintoff facts: Cricket and TV star's age, wife, children and Top Gear injury explained

Showbiz

Mariah Carey in 2023

Mariah Carey facts: All I Want for Christmas is You singer's age, husband, children and career explained

Showbiz

New Heart merch has been released

Shop brand new Heart and Heart Dance merch!

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024

Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and more