Will it be a white Christmas? Latest Met Office forecast revealed as Brits hope for snow

19 December 2024, 11:29

The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day
The Met Office have revealed whether they think it will snow on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Will there be snow on December 25th? Here is the latest UK weather forecast explained.

We're counting down the hours until Christmas Day, and while November and December have seen chilly weather, lots of us are keen to know if snow will fall on December 25th.

So far this winter we've seen freezing temperatures, intense snowfall and icy conditions, leading to numerous school closures. But as we gear up to enjoy the festive season, many of us will be staying indoors and watching the incredible television and listening to Xmas music as it's too cold to venture outdoors!

With the last white Christmas technically being in 2023, lots of Brits are wondering whether the white stuff will fall on December 25th this year.

But will it snow on Christmas Day? Here is everything we know about whether it will be a white Christmas in 2024.

There have been suggestions that snow could come to the UK on Christmas Day
There have been suggestions that snow could come to the UK on Christmas Day. Picture: Alamy

Will it snow on Christmas Day?

The Met Office have given their verdict on whether it will be a white Christmas, with meteorologist Dan Harris saying: "Current indications are that more settled conditions are likely to develop from Christmas Eve onwards, with the majority of the UK coming under the influence of high pressure. The exception however may be northwest Scotland where there is a reasonable chance of further wind and rain."

He continued: "Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority. Once again, the far north may be windier, with a small chance of further rain across northwest Scotland.

"Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed. We’ll be giving more details as we get closer to the day, so do keep up-to-date with the latest Met Office forecast."

The Met Office have shut down theories it will snow on Christmas Day
The Met Office have shut down theories it will snow on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

Their long-range forecast from Monday December 23rd to Wednesday January 1st states: "Following a widely unsettled weekend, conditions are expected to briefly become more settled and colder with a weak ridge of high pressure moving across the country.

"This is not expected to last, with further cloud, rain and stronger winds moving quickly east across the UK on Monday, reintroducing very mild conditions. Following this, a more prolonged period of settled weather looks likely to develop as an area of high pressure becomes established across much of the UK, confining spells of rain and wind to the northwest of Scotland.

"It may even become settled here too, but confidence in the north/south boundary between settled and unsettled steadily lowers through the period. Becoming widely mild, perhaps exceptionally so in some places, although clearer spells overnight may lead to localised frost and fog."

Colder weather is set to continue throughout December
Colder weather is set to continue throughout December . Picture: Alamy

However other forecasters such as WX Charts have hinted that snow may be visible on December 25th.

Their weather maps suggest swathes of snow will hit the Scottish Highlands on December 21st, before moving onto Northumberland and Cumbria on December 22nd.

South Wales, patches of the Midlands and the north-west of England are also predicted to see the white stuff on December 22nd, according to WX Charts. But will the snow stay until December 25th? We'll have to wait and see!

