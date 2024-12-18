When are the December 2024 train strikes? Dates, time and services affected this Christmas

18 December 2024, 11:09

Busy train station
Train strikes will go ahead in December despite it being Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When are the December 2024 train strikes? And what time do they start? Here's all the planned Christmas walkouts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Train strikes in the UK have been ongoing throughout the year and despite it being the busy Christmas period, there doesn't seem to be any plans to stop over December.

It's been around two years of London train strikes as drivers, station staff and engineers strike over issues surrounding pay, working conditions and job security and despite many deals being met, the action isn't completely over.

Over the Christmas break and as we approach the new year, there are still a number of services that will be impacted by strikes. It's important to note many train services will be carrying out engineering work during this time which will also cause travel disruption.

Here are all the December train strike 2024 details you need to know including dates, times and services.

The Elizabeth line has scheduled a 24 hour walk out
The Elizabeth line has scheduled a 24 hour walk out. Picture: Getty

When are the December and Christmas train strikes?

Many railways have tried to keep their strike action to a minimum over the December period but some services will go ahead with their walkouts. Here are the dates when travel will be impacted:

  • December 20th, 21st and 22nd: TfL ticket inspectors from the Compliance, Policing, Operations and Security Directorate (CPOS) will complete their second set of strike dates for the month.
  • December 31st from 9pm: The Elizabeth line's control room will strike for 24 hours
  • December 31st: Avanti West Coast

READ MORE: Supermarket Christmas and New Years opening hours 2024: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl and more

READ MORE: Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

What are the December strikes for?

The CPOS workers are striking against an "unacceptable pay deal" that was put on the table. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Our members keep London and its residents safe and sound on the TfL network.

"Yet these vital workers are being undervalued and have been offered an unacceptable pay deal. Unless TfL think again and come back to the table with an improved offer, London will see a fares free-for-all in the run up to Christmas."

The Elizabeth line are looking for better holiday entitlement and working hours. RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members play a vital role in running the Elizabeth line and their demands for fair treatment on working hours and leave remain unmet. The current offer falls short, and our members are determined to secure a fair deal."

Avanti West Coast train services are the latest to confirm a strike for New Year's Eve after they rejected their latest deal around rest day working. They have plans already to continue this action until May 2025.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Our members have resoundingly rejected Avanti’s latest offers in two referendums and sustained strike action is now the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement with the union.”

TfL ticket inspectors also have a three day strike planned in December
TfL ticket inspectors also have a three day strike planned in December. Picture: Getty

Is the London Underground going on strike this December?

Services across all tube lines minus the Elizabeth line will operate normally with no planned strike action this December.

It is recommended to aways check before you travel in case of planned works.

Is the Eurostar striking this December?

No planned strikes are planned for the Eurostar so if you're planning on leaving the UK for a little festive break, you should be safe from delays and disruptions. Check online for any planned engineering works though.

Are there going to be more train strikes in January 2025?

Avanti West Coast has already confirmed they will strike in the new year, announcing they would take place on January 2nd and every Sunday between January 12 and May 25th.

READ MORE:

