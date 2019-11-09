Cleaner claims you’ve been vacuuming all wrong – but do you love or hate carpet lines?

A cleaner has divided Facebook after admitting she loves to vacuum shapes into carpets.
A cleaner has divided Facebook after admitting she loves to vacuum shapes into carpets. Picture: Getty

Some love Kaleigh's freshly-drawn triangles, while others say her Hetty Hoover shapes give them 'anxiety'.

A cleaner has divided Facebook after admitting she loves to vacuum patterns into her clients' carpets to prove she's "done the job properly".

Kaleigh Johnson posted a photo of her customer's freshly-cleaned living room on Cleaning Tips and Tricks as she confessed the crisp lines gave her "so much satisfaction".

The Oxford-based professional shared the snap of a silver-grey carpet covered with triangular shapes earlier this week, and told group members it was "done by a Hetty Hoover" and showed clients "you've actually hoovered".

Cleaner Kaleigh Johnson says she loves drawing "satisfying" lines.
Cleaner Kaleigh Johnson says she loves drawing "satisfying" lines. Picture: Facebook / Kaleigh Johnson

Her post was instantly flooded with comments as people revealed they were also obsessed with creating carpet lines and shapes at home.

"Love this. My family think I'm odd but this makes me happy," said one Facebook user.

"I vacuum frequently just to have lines I loooooove it," admitted another.

While a third said: "I do this on my rugs too then walk around them, husband thinks I’m nuts.

The Oxford-based cleaner told group members it "shows clients you&squot;ve actually hoovered".
The Oxford-based cleaner told group members it "shows clients you've actually hoovered". Picture: Facebook / Cleaning Tips and Tricks

Some even explained they created entire carpet decorations on fluffy floors, which were far more complicated than slanted lines.

"I make a “racetrack” with the vac for one of my clients with a little boy," said a fellow cleaner.

"I have a client who likes me making a sun in his man cave rug haha," added another professional.

But it seems a whole section of group members didn't share Kaleigh's passion for patterns and slammed the shapes online.

One group member explained: "This gives me anxiety."

"This would drive me nuts," said another.

While a third admitted: "I can't stand lines and smooth mine over at the end to get them out. Not that hard and looks so much better."

"Am I the only one that thinks these look awful? I hate seeing lines in lawns also," added another.

A fifth said: "I don't have OCD but those patterns to me would look like clutter on the floor."

So which camp do you fall into – are you a line lover, or a pattern protestor? Let us know on Facebook!

