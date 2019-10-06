This ‘genius’ cleaning hack uses WD-40 to banish toilet stains

WD-40 is the latest toilet cleaning hack. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon

Let’s face it, no one wants to spend hours bent over the loo trying to scrub away limescale stains.

One woman has revealed her handy tip to getting rid of those pesky toilet marks using WD-40.

While you might usually get out the oil-based product to stop the door hinges squeaking or loosen up your bike chains, now it turns out to be a great cleaning product too.

Taking to her Instagram page, social media star and blogger Jill Nystul revealed she’d been sent this cleaning hack by a follower.

Alongside a photo of her bathroom, she wrote: “Your suggestion of using WD-40 to get the stain out of the commode was genius. I have used all sorts of commode cleaners without success.

“After leaving this in for several hours, I brushed and magic happened. Thanks for another wonderful and useful tip.”

Read More: Woman shares incredible hack using KETCHUP to clean her rusty furniture

“Spray WD-40 on tough limescale stains and mineral deposits in your toilet, and let it sit for a few minutes. ⏰"

She added: “Scrub with a toilet brush or a pumice stone, and the stains will dissolve easily!”

And her 57.9k followers were quick to comment, with one excitedly replying: “Trying this today!”

Read More: Outraged Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield urge This Morning caller to dump boyfriend who makes her travel to see him and do his cleaning

Another agreed: “I can't wait to try...literally I was just looking are my toilet ring and wondering how I was going to get rid of....will try tomorrow!! Can't wait to see the results.”

Others gave their own tips, with one replying: “White vinegar also works - less chemicals,” and a second writing: “ swear by Citric Acid. Pour a full kettle of boiling water into the bowl, add a few tablespoons of citric acid granules plus a tablespoon of vinegar.

“Leave overnight, scrub in the morning, flush. Stains all gone.”

This comes after another crafty mum confessed she used £1.50 shaving foam to get rid of her son’s wee stains on the loo.

One woman used Gillette to clean her toilet. Picture: Facebook

Rebecca Seddon posted a photo of her toilet on the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Hacks group on Facebook, writing: "Shaving foam is meant to get rid of the smell of pee, so having two young boys who think nothing of turning round mid flow because they simply can’t wait to get back to what they are doing,

"If this works il be stocking up with cupboards full of the stuff 🤣 can’t wait for the day I don’t have to wipe the seat before I sit down."

She later added: "Just wanted to add, this has 100% worked! Not a whiff of pee this morning!

"There’s been no more peeing around the toilet either, but that could be something to do with the fact I told them last night next time wee was around the toilet and not in it, I’d be using their toothbrushes to clean it ."