Co-op removes 'use-by' dates from all yoghurts in a bid to stop food waste

Co-op are making the change in a bid to help reduce food waste. Picture: Alamy/Co-op

By Alice Dear

Co-op and recycling charity Wrap are urging people to instead use their judgement.

Co-op have announced they will be scrapping use-by dates from all their yoghurts.

The supermarket giant will only use best-before dates on the packaging of these products in a bid to stop food waste and protect the environment.

These changes will only happen on Co-op's own-brand yoghurts.

According to the bosses at Co-op, six million people in the UK eat a yoghurt everyday, however, new statistics reveal the shocking number of people who bin yoghurts even when they haven't been opened.

Co-op will be replacing their 'use-by' dates for 'best before' dates. Picture: Co-op

Recycling charity Wrap said that half of yoghurts are binned unopened, often because they are not eaten by the recommended use-by date.

According to The Food Standards Agency, it is up to manufacturers to decide whether their products need a use-by date or a best-before date on their produce.

This decision can depend on how the product is made and how risky it would be to not provide a use-by date.

Speaking of the changes, Co-op Executive Nick Cornwell said: "Data from Wrap has suggested that 70% of food waste happens within the home setting.

"It's our ambition to help our members and customers to make small changes that will collectively make a big impact and combat unnecessary food waste."

He added: "Controlling food waste is not only beneficial for managing household budgets, it also has an environmental benefit and will ultimately help reduce carbon emissions."

According to research, 70% of food waste happens within the home setting. Picture: Alamy

Catherine David from charity Wrap responded to Co-op by saying they were "delighted" by the supermarket chain's decision.

She said in a statement: "Wasting food feeds climate change and costs money.

"Applying a best-before date helps give people the confidence to use their judgment to eat beyond a best-before date and use more of the yoghurt they buy - protecting the planet and their pockets."

