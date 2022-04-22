Co-op removes 'use-by' dates from all yoghurts in a bid to stop food waste
22 April 2022, 11:16
Co-op and recycling charity Wrap are urging people to instead use their judgement.
Co-op have announced they will be scrapping use-by dates from all their yoghurts.
The supermarket giant will only use best-before dates on the packaging of these products in a bid to stop food waste and protect the environment.
These changes will only happen on Co-op's own-brand yoghurts.
According to the bosses at Co-op, six million people in the UK eat a yoghurt everyday, however, new statistics reveal the shocking number of people who bin yoghurts even when they haven't been opened.
Recycling charity Wrap said that half of yoghurts are binned unopened, often because they are not eaten by the recommended use-by date.
According to The Food Standards Agency, it is up to manufacturers to decide whether their products need a use-by date or a best-before date on their produce.
This decision can depend on how the product is made and how risky it would be to not provide a use-by date.
Speaking of the changes, Co-op Executive Nick Cornwell said: "Data from Wrap has suggested that 70% of food waste happens within the home setting.
"It's our ambition to help our members and customers to make small changes that will collectively make a big impact and combat unnecessary food waste."
He added: "Controlling food waste is not only beneficial for managing household budgets, it also has an environmental benefit and will ultimately help reduce carbon emissions."
Catherine David from charity Wrap responded to Co-op by saying they were "delighted" by the supermarket chain's decision.
She said in a statement: "Wasting food feeds climate change and costs money.
"Applying a best-before date helps give people the confidence to use their judgment to eat beyond a best-before date and use more of the yoghurt they buy - protecting the planet and their pockets."
