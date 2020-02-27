Coronavirus UK: Primary school shuts and starts 'deep clean' as parent is confirmed to have deadly bug

By Alice Dear

There have been two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK, with one causing a primary school in Derbyshire to close.

Burbage Primary School in Buxton in Derbyshire has closed today after it was confirmed one of the parents of a student has coronavirus.

The school reportedly sent out a WhatsApp alert to parents telling them not to bring their children to the school.

The notice read: "Dear parents and carers, due to a confirmed case of coronavirus amongst our parent population, Burbage Primary School will be CLOSED tomorrow (Thursday 27th February 2020) as a precautionary measure and to enable a deep clean to be completed.

"A further update will be shared tomorrow. Thank you."

Burbage Primary School closed on Thursday for a deep clean. Picture: Google Maps

While many schools across the UK have closed and some have started turning staff and students away with symptoms, this is believed to be the first school to have closed because of a confirmed case of the deadly bug.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said: “Two further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of UK cases to 15.

“The virus was passed on in Italy and Tenerife and the patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres in Royal Liverpool Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital, London.”

The total of people diagnosed with the virus in the UK is now on 15.

The UK Chief Medical Officers have told the NHS that the risk to public has moved from low to moderate, but add that the risk to individuals still remains low.

Across the world, there have been over 82,000 coronavirus cases confirmed, with over 33,000 recovered from the bug, and over 2,800 deaths due to the illness. Picture: Getty

The symptoms of the virus are a cough, a high temperature and shortness of breath, however, the NHS make it clear that if you have these symptoms, it does not automatically mean you have the illness.

They advise people to call 111 if they have been: to Hubei province in China in the last 14 days, to Iran, areas of northern Italy in lockdown or "special care zone" areas in South Korea since 19 February, to other parts of mainland China or South Korea, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Macau in the last 14 days and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath.

Also call 111 if you have been: to other parts of northern Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini), Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos or Myanmar since 19 February and have a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath or in close contact with someone with confirmed coronavirus.

