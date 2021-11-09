When can I get my Covid booster jab in the UK and how do you book?

The government have urged those eligible to book their Covid booster jabs. Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

Coronavirus booster vaccine booking: who is eligible to book their jabs, how long do you have to wait, and how do you book?

Many people in the UK are now eligible to book their Covid booster jab.

The government has urged those who had their second dose of vaccine at least six months ago to take up their offer of a third, and around three million people are expected to be invited this week.

Around 30 per cent of people over 80 and 40 per cent of those 50 in England are yet to receive a top-up vaccine, according to the Department of Health.

Here's your need-to-know on how to book the booster jab, and who is eligible.

Those eligible can book their jabs on the NHS website. Picture: Alamy

Who can book their booster jab?

Currently, everyone aged over 50 and those deemed most at risk from Covid are eligible to book their booster vaccine.

Find out more about who is eligible for a Covid booster jab on the NHS website.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he 'strongly urges' those eligible to take up the offer of a third jab.

As reported by Sky News, he said: "We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter.

"I strongly urge everybody who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster or flu vaccine to take up the offer as soon as you can.

People who had their second dose at least six months ago can now book their booster. Picture: Alamy

"For those not yet eligible, please help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs - it could save their life."

Almost 10 million people have already taken up their offer of a booster jab, which Mr Javid hailed "a phenomenal achievement in under two months".

How can I book my Covid booster jab?

You can book the jab on the NHS website.