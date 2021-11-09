National crisp shortage leaves supermarket shelves bare

9 November 2021, 11:30

Supermarket shelves have been stripped of crisps
Supermarket shelves have been stripped of crisps. Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Supermarket crisp aisles have been left empty after reports of a shortage of Walkers crisp.

Brits have been braced for a lack of crisps as a Walkers shortage has meant supermarket shelves have been left empty.

Pepsico, the company that owns Walkers, have had to ask shops to remove promotions for their products to avoid too many being sold, but customers have still noticed empty shelves while doing their weekly shop.

An IT system upgrade at Walkers has been cited as the reason for the shortage, which has led to a lack of some of the brand's most beloved flavours.

Many Brits were left concerned by the crisis, with some jokingly comparing it to the petrol crisis.

Shoppers have been left concerned about the empty supermarket shelves
Shoppers have been left concerned about the empty supermarket shelves. Picture: Alamy
Some people have been unable to buy their favourite flavours of crisps
Some people have been unable to buy their favourite flavours of crisps. Picture: Alamy

One person tweeted: "Please do not tell me there is going to be a crisp shortage, this would affect me far more than petrol!"

Another added: "Never mind petrol... Never mind christmas turkeys... Never mind pigs in blankets...Tesco has a crisp shortage!"

A third wrote: "I certainly don’t want popcorn with a sandwich, is this a national crisp shortage then?"

A fourth chimed in with: "There’s an actual Crisp Shortage! Limited to four packs per customer, the question I have to ask myself is...who on earth buys more than four packs at a time anyway, who are these people."

