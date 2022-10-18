Dad divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight

18 October 2022, 16:06

A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes
A dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes. Picture: Reddit/Alamy

A passenger on a plane captured the moment one dad let his daughter sleep on his arm for 45 minutes.

One dad has divided the internet after he cradled his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some sleep on a plane.

A fellow passenger was quick to share the sweet moment on Reddit, explaining: "This man kept his hand in this position for 45 minutes so his daughter could sleep well."

The picture sees the doting father leaning forward in his plane seat and cradling his daughter's head so that she can sleep comfortably.

A man has been praised for helping his daughter sleep
A man has been praised for helping his daughter sleep. Picture: Reddit

In just 12 hours, the post has amassed more than 37,000 'upvotes' and more than 800 comments from fellow Redditors praising the father.

After the post was shared last month, it’s been liked thousands of times, with many people praising the man.

"That's parenting done right,” said one person, while another wrote: "Give this man a medal."

"Part of the job. It doesn’t change just because they aren’t babies anymore,” a third person wrote, while a fourth added: "She may not realise it now, but she’ll always remember the comfort of her fathers hand in that moment."

A man has been praised for letting his daughter sleep on his hand
A man has been praised for letting his daughter sleep on his hand. Picture: Alamy

But not everyone agreed, with many people questioning why he would do it for 45minutes.

One Reddit user wrote: "I feel like… I feel like there's a better way.”

Someone else said: "Shows a distinct lack of creative problem solving. 45 min you say and couldn't think of a solution. Huh!"

Another asked: "How on Earth could anyone relax knowing someone's doing this for them??"

One person also called out the airline for not helping, as they wrote: "What kind of airline is this where [none] of the attendants pay attention enough to offer a solution like a pillow or towels?]"

