Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off
21 April 2020, 12:53 | Updated: 21 April 2020, 12:54
How long does your fresh food last in the fridge? This list has caused controversy...
One woman has divided social media users after she shared a list which suggests how long certain foods will last.
The guide - posted on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK - also includes tips on where to store fresh fruit and vegetables to make them last longer.
For example, it suggests keeping apples in the fridge can help them to last from four to eight weeks, while onions can last up to three months at room temperature.
Other food items include avocados which are said to keep four-seven days at room temperature, while bananas just two to five days.
Meanwhile, it also suggests garlic will be edible for three to six months at room temperature, and carrots three to four weeks in the fridge.
See the full list below:
Apples - 4-8 weeks in the fridge
Avocado - 4-7 days room temperature
Bananas - 2-5 days at room temperature
Blueberries - 1-2 weeks in the fridge
Broccoli - 1-2 weeks in the fridge
Carrots - 3-4 weeks in the fridge
Cucumbers - 1 week in the fridge
Lettuce - 7-10 days in the fridge
Lemons - 3-4 weeks in the fridge
Garlic - 3-6 months at room temperature
Onions - 2-3 months at room temperature
Oranges - 3-4 weeks in fridge
Peaches - 1-3 days at room temperature
Potatoes - 3-4 weeks in pantry
Strawberries - 3-7 days in fridge
String beans - 3-5 days in fridge
Tomatoes - 1 week room temperature
Watermelon - 7-10 days room temperature
Mushrooms - 7-10 days in fridge
The woman captioned her post: “Hopes this can help a few folks out and save a few ££s and less waste.”
And it seems as though the list has divided followers of the group, as one replied: “Strawberries up to 7 days. Not a chance!”
“Cucumbers, like marrows should not be kept in the fridge. Too cold for them. They last longer on a cool window sill,” suggested another.
And a fourth argued: “Mushrooms in the fridge?? They go slimy!”
This comes after experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute shared their own guide on how long food without a use-by label should be kept in the fridge for.
When it comes to soft fruit, they advised just one to two days, while hard and stoned fruits will be fresh for three to seven days.
Meanwhile, they suggested two-three days for salad leaves and three to four days for green veg.
Giving tips on how to keep your food fresher for longer, they also suggested storing perishable items, like jams, mayonnaise and other bottled sauces in the fridge once they've been opened.
They also said not to overfill your fridge to "allow room for air to circulate as this will maintain the temperature."
