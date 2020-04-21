Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off

A food waste list has done viral on Facebook. Picture: Getty Images

How long does your fresh food last in the fridge? This list has caused controversy...

One woman has divided social media users after she shared a list which suggests how long certain foods will last.

The guide - posted on Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK - also includes tips on where to store fresh fruit and vegetables to make them last longer.

For example, it suggests keeping apples in the fridge can help them to last from four to eight weeks, while onions can last up to three months at room temperature.

Other food items include avocados which are said to keep four-seven days at room temperature, while bananas just two to five days.

How long does fresh food last? Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, it also suggests garlic will be edible for three to six months at room temperature, and carrots three to four weeks in the fridge.

See the full list below:

Apples - 4-8 weeks in the fridge

Avocado - 4-7 days room temperature

Bananas - 2-5 days at room temperature

Blueberries - 1-2 weeks in the fridge

Broccoli - 1-2 weeks in the fridge

Carrots - 3-4 weeks in the fridge

Cucumbers - 1 week in the fridge

Lettuce - 7-10 days in the fridge

Lemons - 3-4 weeks in the fridge

Garlic - 3-6 months at room temperature

Onions - 2-3 months at room temperature

Oranges - 3-4 weeks in fridge

Peaches - 1-3 days at room temperature

Potatoes - 3-4 weeks in pantry

Strawberries - 3-7 days in fridge

String beans - 3-5 days in fridge

Tomatoes - 1 week room temperature

Watermelon - 7-10 days room temperature

Mushrooms - 7-10 days in fridge

The woman captioned her post: “Hopes this can help a few folks out and save a few ££s and less waste.”

And it seems as though the list has divided followers of the group, as one replied: “Strawberries up to 7 days. Not a chance!”

“Cucumbers, like marrows should not be kept in the fridge. Too cold for them. They last longer on a cool window sill,” suggested another.

While a third added: “Items on the list include garlic being able to keep for three to six months at room temperature and carrots can last three to four weeks in the fridge.”

And a fourth argued: “Mushrooms in the fridge?? They go slimy!”

This comes after experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute shared their own guide on how long food without a use-by label should be kept in the fridge for.

When it comes to soft fruit, they advised just one to two days, while hard and stoned fruits will be fresh for three to seven days.

Meanwhile, they suggested two-three days for salad leaves and three to four days for green veg.

Giving tips on how to keep your food fresher for longer, they also suggested storing perishable items, like jams, mayonnaise and other bottled sauces in the fridge once they've been opened.

They also said not to overfill your fridge to "allow room for air to circulate as this will maintain the temperature."

